I accidentally created this in the ufc forum and got informed about it ,
so Im trying again : )
Its about the moon landing with Apolo 11.
I didnt know until some days ago that the first successful soft landing was achived by Apolo 11, all other modules failed .
I dont know if there was a landing before Apolo 11 , that landed on the moon , and returned back to Earth.
So was it that astrounatus were sent for the first time to another planet just like that , without testing at least the landing succesfully , not to mention testing the flight back to Earth ?
Was it really like that ?
