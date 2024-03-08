I accidentally created this in the ufc forum and got informed about it ,

so Im trying again : )

Its about the moon landing with Apolo 11.

I didnt know until some days ago that the first successful soft landing was achived by Apolo 11, all other modules failed .

I dont know if there was a landing before Apolo 11 , that landed on the moon , and returned back to Earth.

So was it that astrounatus were sent for the first time to another planet just like that , without testing at least the landing succesfully , not to mention testing the flight back to Earth ?

Was it really like that ?



