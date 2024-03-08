Opinion Moon landing doubts

I accidentally created this in the ufc forum and got informed about it ,
so Im trying again : )
Its about the moon landing with Apolo 11.
I didnt know until some days ago that the first successful soft landing was achived by Apolo 11, all other modules failed .
I dont know if there was a landing before Apolo 11 , that landed on the moon , and returned back to Earth.
So was it that astrounatus were sent for the first time to another planet just like that , without testing at least the landing succesfully , not to mention testing the flight back to Earth ?
Was it really like that ?

 
No, we had unmanned modules that landed on the moon and returned back to earth before Apollo 11 happened. The Luna missions, they were called.

Edit: actually Luna missions were Soviet now that I think about it. Ours were the Surveyor missions
 
No, it wasn't really like that.

The reason why the mission was called Apollo 11 and not Apollo 1 is because there were 10 missions prior that each got NASA progressively closer to the moon landing. On Apollo 10, they basically did everything except the actual landing.
 
There were six 'manned moon landings', Apollo 11, 12, 14, 15, 16 and 17, the last being in December '72. They were all 100% fake.
tenor.gif
 
I'd like to see them, astronauts, swear that they had visited the moon on the Bible/the Quran/the Constitution/whatever else they might believe in. Can we actually see that?

Is it possible to sue them and have them testify in the court of law under the actual threat of perjury?
 
I'd like to see them, astronauts, swear that they had visited the moon on the Bible/the Quran/the Constitution/whatever else they might believe in. Can we actually see that?

Is it possible to sue them and have them testify in the court of law under the actual threat of perjury?
Sibrel approached most of them with the offer and sometimes offered $500. One did swear on the Bible that he walked on the Moon, on camera, although I don't think he was offered the money.

I've looked into this but can't recall on command much of what I read/heard/watched, which always disappoints people. I don't remember, but I'm sure numerous attempts have been made to sue the 'manned Moon mission' astronauts, but it could only ever be a sort of moral statement, no ordinary person has a hope in Hell in an American court against them. You would have to be like on Trump's level to have even a ghost of a chance. Anyway it's a bit late now, there are only four of them still alive and the youngest are 88.

Richard D Hall did hire a statement analyst to analyse a Neil Armstrong interview, and the result was: somewhat suspicious. [Edit: He also hired him to analyse a Buzz Aldrin interview but the interviewer (Bart Sibrel) wasn't neutral and contaminated the interview so the analyst (Peter Hyatt) couldn't get anything from it].

Hall has quite a lot of stuff on the Moon Hoax, and if it's the kind of thing you're interested in, you might as well download it (he allows this from his site, and has released most of his work on all subjects on a torrent), as he has a court case coming suing him for contradicting the official narrative of the Manchester Bombing, and if he loses, and if things keep going the way they're going, his site could get taken down. His work will probably remain fairly easy to find, at least for a good while, but I'm just doing my duty in warning people.
 
476639.jpg
 
Sibrel approached most of them with the offer and sometimes offered $500. One did swear on the Bible that he walked on the Moon, on camera, although I don't think he was offered the money.

I've looked into this but can't recall on command much of what I read/heard/watched, which always disappoints people. I don't remember, but I'm sure numerous attempts have been made to sue the 'manned Moon mission' astronauts, but it could only ever be a sort of moral statement, no ordinary person has a hope in Hell in an American court against them. You would have to be like on Trump's level to have even a ghost of a chance. Anyway it's a bit late now, there are only four of them still alive and the youngest are 88.

Richard D Hall did hire a statement analyst to analyse a Neil Armstrong interview, and the result was: somewhat suspicious. [Edit: He also hired him to analyse a Buzz Aldrin interview but the interviewer (Bart Sibrel) wasn't neutral and contaminated the interview so the analyst (Peter Hyatt) couldn't get anything from it].

Hall has quite a lot of stuff on the Moon Hoax, and if it's the kind of thing you're interested in, you might as well download it (he allows this from his site, and has released most of his work on all subjects on a torrent), as he has a court case coming suing him for contradicting the official narrative of the Manchester Bombing, and if he loses, and if things keep going the way they're going, his site could get taken down. His work will probably remain fairly easy to find, at least for a good while, but I'm just doing my duty in warning people.
Sibrels doc A funny thing happened on the way to the moon.
Doesn't prove anything, but makes you wonder why they would take photos.
 
