Montrealer angry at Montreal for UFC 315

Born and raised in Montreal but living in south east asia (Thailand) since 2010.

I know the card is bad (the UFC always does that to Canada lol). Its not a good card by any mean. But man as a MMA fan and a fan of combat sport in general, im so disappointed that Montreal dont show more love.

You have Jose freaking Aldo on the card!!! Btw I dont care how trash a card is, if I wasnt in Thailand I would buy a ticket for the sole purpose of watching Aldo live.

And lets be honest, its a bad card but there is some interesting fights. Its bad but its not like THAT bad. And my fellow Montrealers dont really watch MMA like that anyway its all about hockey, football and soccer there.

Anyone has tickets for the event? Anyone think that the card dont suck as much as what people think?

I want yall opinions on this one because being from Montreal Im following it closely and have people back home and im speechless about how little interest there is there.

This is the weird thing about living as an expat.
 
loisestrad said:
People in general aren't that interested in MMA. Which is great, I reckon. Makes you feel much cooler by being interested. Like indie music or indie films. like being a goth.

Make no mistake: MMA fans are the new goths.
I dunno man. I guess if I was 18 years old maybe I would feel cooler but as a 37 years old I feel like wtf.

Theyre talking about the habs all day long every right now (Im listening to them atm) and they just talk about hockey and Im like wtf Jose Aldo is coming to town, hello?!?

I dunno. Once again Ive been out of there for 13 years so I guess my perspective changed but I think Montreal is way over-obsessive about hockey.
 
You're angry at people in Montreal for not being more interested in a niche-interest sporting organization (one of poor integrity and one that frequently disappoints fans while sabotaging fighters) that is selling a garbage card during a boycott of American goods amidst an international trade war and looming global recession?

What the fuck is wrong with your brain?
 
don't ask said:
You're angry at people in Montreal for not being more interested in a niche-interest sporting organization (one of poor integrity and one that frequently disappoints fans while sabotaging fighters) that is selling a garbage card during a boycott of American goods amidst an international trade war and looming global recession?

What the fuck is wrong with your brain?
Exagerate more please?

< During a boycott of American goods amidst an international trade war and looming global recession >

Are you ok?!? Im sorry you had a meltdown there... wasnt expecting such a strong reaction holly molly guacamole.
 
It's a shit card, why waste hard earned money on an inferior product?
 
Also, I think there’s a bit of misunderstanding here. I wasn’t talking about the fans specifically, I’m referring to the traditional media in Montreal. When I said "Montrealers," I was talking about the so-called journalists who are supposed to cover major events in the city (hi BPM Sports, hi RDS).

The fact that we’re getting a full UFC event, even if it’s not the strongest card, is still something positive for Montreal. It brings business, attention, and excitement to the city. In my opinion, it’s the role of local media to at least try to build some hype or draw attention to it. Not necessarily to oversell it, but just to acknowledge that it's happening.

That’s the angle I was coming from, not the people at home.
 
It's $300 to get in the door and probably another $100 in associated costs, for a lacklustre card (by ppv standards).

A lots changed in Canada since 2010, not sure how long it has been since you've been back. The cost of living is ridiculous.

Edit: I see you are talking about media. Mainstream sports media seems to be dying to some extent, and they're just going to chase the most popular topics (American sports talk radio for example has a heavy focus on football all year round). I think the same thing would happen here in Toronto, which is to say it might get a passing mention but you'll end up hearing 75% of content be related to the Leafs or Blue Jays
 
lerobshow said:
I dunno man. I guess if I was 18 years old maybe I would feel cooler but as a 37 years old I feel like wtf.

Theyre talking about the habs all day long every right now (Im listening to them atm) and they just talk about hockey and Im like wtf Jose Aldo is coming to town, hello?!?

I dunno. Once again Ive been out of there for 13 years so I guess my perspective changed but I think Montreal is way over-obsessive about hockey.
I guess you'll have to come to terms with no one knowing Jose Aldo.

It's kinda cool though: Your idols fade into oblivion, and so do you and I. Which means we're all the same.
 
Foghorn Leghorn said:
It's $300 to get in the door and probably another $100 in associated costs, for a lacklustre card (by ppv standards).

A lots changed in Canada since 2010, not sure how long it has been since you've been back. The cost of living is ridiculous
2012. For sure, it's a lot, I get that.

To be honest, I’m kinda scared to go back sometimes lol. At this point, I feel like I’d be more lost in Montreal than I am in Thailand, and it’s super weird to say that.

But yeah, I definitely understand—it’s expensive, and the card isn’t that great. (Though I do like a few of the fights, to be fair. I just don’t like the top of the card.) A dream of mine has always been to see José Aldo live, so I guess that’s why I might be overreacting lol.
 
don't ask said:
You're angry at people in Montreal for not being more interested in a niche-interest sporting organization (one of poor integrity and one that frequently disappoints fans while sabotaging fighters) that is selling a garbage card during a boycott of American goods amidst an international trade war and looming global recession?

What the fuck is wrong with your brain?
WTF. Meltdown much?
 
loisestrad said:
I guess you'll have to come to terms with no one knowing Jose Aldo.

It's kinda cool though: Your idols fade into oblivion, and so do you and I. Which means we're all the same.
Indeed and I am not deying that. Im in the same age range of all the guys thats retiring now lmao (Poirier, MacDonald, Gaethje (he retire in a few fights 100%), Smith, etc..)

You might be right tbh. That generation was what inspired me to made that move. So yeah Im feeling kinda old.

But to my defense -- Aldo is still looking really good out there. He literally stuffed all Merab takedowns -- who can say that?!?!?
 
