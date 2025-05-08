Montrealer angry at Montreal for UFC 315

Born and raised in Montreal but living in south east asia (Thailand) since 2010.



I know the card is bad (the UFC always does that to Canada lol). Its not a good card by any mean. But man as a MMA fan and a fan of combat sport in general, im so disappointed that Montreal dont show more love.



You have Jose freaking Aldo on the card!!! Btw I dont care how trash a card is, if I wasnt in Thailand I would buy a ticket for the sole purpose of watching Aldo live.



And lets be honest, its a bad card but there is some interesting fights. Its bad but its not like THAT bad. And my fellow Montrealers dont really watch MMA like that anyway its all about hockey, football and soccer there.



Anyone has tickets for the event? Anyone think that the card dont suck as much as what people think?



I want yall opinions on this one because being from Montreal Im following it closely and have people back home and im speechless about how little interest there is there.



This is the weird thing about living as an expat.