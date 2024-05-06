I never like the "mandatory" excuse because we know well how much that unbreakable rule becomes breakable when money makes sense, all of a sudden there are "special circumstances" where a fighter gets to keep his belt for 999 years until a bigger fight is made (or if the organization doesn't want their star to drop their belt)



But in this case, I don't mind Inoue taking a breather, the dude has earned it and we know what his end-game plans are, we'll get bigger and better fights from him.