Nick Ball at FW would be a good first fight. Would be entertaining as fuck and a title would be on the line. Ball might dodge it though.
What’s the general reaction to that Tapales loss? Is there a story to that? Because I see MJ mentioned as only viable threat and Inoue already stopped the guy that beat him. I obviously know nothing on the guy.At 122 anyone else than MJ is meh.
I think a lot of the 122s resent MJ whom they see as always taking the easy route and trying to force his way into an Inoue fight. Doheny is a bullshit fight I get the sense Inoue will never give MJ a shot not because he's worried about him but more cause of the same reason Spence would never give Thurman a shot (personal contempt).At 122 anyone else than MJ is meh.