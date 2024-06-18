News Monster Inoue vs Tj Doheny Sept.3rd in Japan

I'd rather him fight MJ but Arum is Arum so that's that. He's moving up to FW in 2025 so i don't really care too much.
 
He said this is because Doheny has won several fights in Japan and is already popular in the country.

That’s retarded reasoning. Inoue will sell out the stadium in Japan no matter who he fights. This matchup is a waste of time.
 
I am not happy with this...he should fight Akmadaliev. He said he's not fighting for the money. He should not go back on his word.
 
Arum said no one knows who MJ is
and then books this match against Doheny, where no one outside of Japan and Doheny's family knows who he is
make it make sense

i just looked TJ up. he's lost to Sam Goodman and Mike Conlan. so i think this is probably just a moneymaker for Inoue at home.
 
honestly i dont think anyone at 122 makes much sense anymore
he’ll just be fighting guys until his body fills out closer to 126
 
Nick Ball at FW would be a good first fight. Would be entertaining as fuck and a title would be on the line. Ball might dodge it though.
 
Keep busy fight, and I like TJ, ex world champion, looked good last time out, 3 stoppages on the run. Decent support in Ireland and Australia (where I think he is based these days).
 
Tatra said:
Nick Ball at FW would be a good first fight. Would be entertaining as fuck and a title would be on the line. Ball might dodge it though.
Click to expand...

That would be a really unique look to throw at Naoya. Someone who is gonna push the pace and work hard, make it ugly until someone drops. Yeah i like the sound of that a lot.
 
Hagler said:
At 122 anyone else than MJ is meh.
Click to expand...
What’s the general reaction to that Tapales loss? Is there a story to that? Because I see MJ mentioned as only viable threat and Inoue already stopped the guy that beat him. I obviously know nothing on the guy.
 
I’ve been watching this ahkmadaliev MJ’s last fight and he will be fun while it lasts, looks durable. I also think Inoue cracks that chin. Wide open for a guy like Naoya, he’ll find that guy all night.
 
Hagler said:
At 122 anyone else than MJ is meh.
Click to expand...
I think a lot of the 122s resent MJ whom they see as always taking the easy route and trying to force his way into an Inoue fight. Doheny is a bullshit fight I get the sense Inoue will never give MJ a shot not because he's worried about him but more cause of the same reason Spence would never give Thurman a shot (personal contempt).
 
