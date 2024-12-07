  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

News Monster Inoue vs Ramón Cardenas May 4th Las Vegas

Makes sense. Let's see if PIcasso comes out of his fight this weekend healthy. Curious if TR pulls him from the Munguia undercard.
 
i don't like the idea if scheduling multiple fights.

the monster has a fight in two weeks. i know he should annihilate goodman, but booking him in advance is just asking for trouble.
 
I love Japanese boxing and hope that the promotions don't somehow take an all Japan affair outside of the country.
 
Been hearing some chatter about this Picasso fella. I hope he brings Inoue a good challenge because as of right now I don't think anybody apart from Father Time or too much weight is beating Inoue.
 
If Inoue runs through Picasso what's next guys? Does he go after MJ or Goodman next? Does he try to make the Nakatani super fight happen before moving up to Featherweight? Does he move up to Featherweight afters and fight Ball or Espinosa? I'm genuinely curious.
 
HuskySamoan said:
If Inoue runs through Picasso what's next guys? Does he go after MJ or Goodman next? Does he try to make the Nakatani super fight happen before moving up to Featherweight? Does he move up to Featherweight afters and fight Ball or Espinosa? I'm genuinely curious.
Click to expand...
I feel that's the plan. Picasso, then Goodman if he doesn't pull out again, Maybe MJ. I personally don't care for a Nakatani fight but it's too big a fight to not pursue. Then sometime next year Inoue goes up. Inoue vs Ball would be fun and might be the first fight in a long time he doesn't easily run through an opponent.
 
pugilistico said:
I feel that's the plan. Picasso, then Goodman if he doesn't pull out again, Maybe MJ. I personally don't care for a Nakatani fight but it's too big a fight to not pursue. Then sometime next year Inoue goes up. Inoue vs Ball would be fun and might be the first fight in a long time he doesn't easily run through an opponent.
Click to expand...

I'd prefer if Bam and Junto fought first but it seems Bam is going to be protected and avoid that one. Juntos pretty incredible and has quite a large frame, I dont think he'd be the smaller man in there vs Inoue at 126.

Yeah, I think after Picasso we MIGHT get one more fight from Inoue at Super Bantam vs either Goodman or MJ. After that it's likely either Nakatani or a move up to Feather. Featherweight could turn real anticlimactic if Inoue weights too long and Fulton ends up beating Ball or Espinosa before he can get to them though. Inoue has gotta be thinking in terms of maxing out his legacy I hope because Doheny and the Korean fill in really are pretty insignificant wins, even MJ and Goodman would just be another name on his resume, I do think Picasso will go on to win titles in the sport after Inoue regardless though.

Its just interesting, I've really enjoyed watching Inoues career from the beginning. He's been surprisingly active too.
 
