Naoya Inoue may add a Picasso to his collection
PHOENIX – What appeared as Naoya Inoue’s imminent move to featherweight is increasingly looking like it’ll be paused well into 2025.
www.boxingscene.com
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Yea pretty Much not even considerable. A no braineri dunno man, if youre gonna do Inoue vs Nakatani you GOTTA do it in Japan. its only right. thats one of the biggest fights in the country's boxing history.
I feel that's the plan. Picasso, then Goodman if he doesn't pull out again, Maybe MJ. I personally don't care for a Nakatani fight but it's too big a fight to not pursue. Then sometime next year Inoue goes up. Inoue vs Ball would be fun and might be the first fight in a long time he doesn't easily run through an opponent.If Inoue runs through Picasso what's next guys? Does he go after MJ or Goodman next? Does he try to make the Nakatani super fight happen before moving up to Featherweight? Does he move up to Featherweight afters and fight Ball or Espinosa? I'm genuinely curious.
I feel that's the plan. Picasso, then Goodman if he doesn't pull out again, Maybe MJ. I personally don't care for a Nakatani fight but it's too big a fight to not pursue. Then sometime next year Inoue goes up. Inoue vs Ball would be fun and might be the first fight in a long time he doesn't easily run through an opponent.