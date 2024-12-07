pugilistico said: I feel that's the plan. Picasso, then Goodman if he doesn't pull out again, Maybe MJ. I personally don't care for a Nakatani fight but it's too big a fight to not pursue. Then sometime next year Inoue goes up. Inoue vs Ball would be fun and might be the first fight in a long time he doesn't easily run through an opponent. Click to expand...

I'd prefer if Bam and Junto fought first but it seems Bam is going to be protected and avoid that one. Juntos pretty incredible and has quite a large frame, I dont think he'd be the smaller man in there vs Inoue at 126.Yeah, I think after Picasso we MIGHT get one more fight from Inoue at Super Bantam vs either Goodman or MJ. After that it's likely either Nakatani or a move up to Feather. Featherweight could turn real anticlimactic if Inoue weights too long and Fulton ends up beating Ball or Espinosa before he can get to them though. Inoue has gotta be thinking in terms of maxing out his legacy I hope because Doheny and the Korean fill in really are pretty insignificant wins, even MJ and Goodman would just be another name on his resume, I do think Picasso will go on to win titles in the sport after Inoue regardless though.Its just interesting, I've really enjoyed watching Inoues career from the beginning. He's been surprisingly active too.