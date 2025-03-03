  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

News Monster Inoue vs MJ Sept. In Japan

Hagler said:
Does imply that we'd have to wait for a few years before he fights Nakatani at 126 ?
Yeah, it's going to be a while. In January it was reported that Inoue vs Nakatani wouldn't be happening this year nor would Inoue be moving up to featherweight.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Yeah, it's going to be a while. In January it was reported that Inoue vs Nakatani wouldn't be happening this year nor would Inoue be moving up to featherweight.
Well, Junto has lots to do at 118 with other Japanese beltholders and Tenshin. And maybe he wouldn’t mind Inoue’s getting a tad older.

This is a little frustrating as it’s arguably my dream matchup in today’s boxing.
 
Hagler said:
Well, Junto has lots to do at 118 with other Japanese beltholders and Tenshin. And maybe he wouldn’t mind Inoue’s getting a tad older.

This is a little frustrating as it’s arguably my dream matchup in today’s boxing.
True. Plans could always change but Inoue himself said recently that Nakatani wasn't his immediate focus. As you noted Nakatani has plenty to do down there yet. Inoue vs Nakatani is arguably the best fight that can be made for hardcore boxing fans.
 
