This is the only fight I really want to see at 122 before Inoue moves up.
Yeah, it's going to be a while. In January it was reported that Inoue vs Nakatani wouldn't be happening this year nor would Inoue be moving up to featherweight.Does imply that we'd have to wait for a few years before he fights Nakatani at 126 ?
True. Plans could always change but Inoue himself said recently that Nakatani wasn't his immediate focus. As you noted Nakatani has plenty to do down there yet. Inoue vs Nakatani is arguably the best fight that can be made for hardcore boxing fans.Well, Junto has lots to do at 118 with other Japanese beltholders and Tenshin. And maybe he wouldn’t mind Inoue’s getting a tad older.
This is a little frustrating as it’s arguably my dream matchup in today’s boxing.
Naoya Inoue has stuck to his outlined plan for the year.
A showdown with Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev is up next for the reigning undisputed junior featherweight champion, provided he handles present-day business. With a win over Ramon Cardenas this Sunday, Inoue, 29-0 (26 KOs), and Akhmadaliev will then meet in a WBA title consolidation bout.
“Done deal, finally,” Eddie Hearn, whose Matchroom Boxing co-promotes Akhmadaliev along with World of Boxing, revealed on Thursday. “Uzbek Power vs. The Monster. Best fight in the division.”
I think 126 should be next. Goodman had three chances to make the Inoue fight - first he ducked and fought some rando and got injured, then he got injured two more times really close to the fight date. I dont think Inoue or his management wants to bother with him anymore.Nice. Great fight. MJ-Inoue should be pretty competitive until Inoue's body work gets to him. I think Inoue will win by TKO in rounds 6-10. I don't know who Inoue faces next (after MJ) at 122. Goodman? I think 126 could be next, and will possibly be his max weight category.
this kid's career is just pure joy. he consistently fights the best at his weight, and consistently beats the living shit out of them.Truly a wonderful time to be an Inoue fan.
i doubt we get 4, but if he fights MJ in september it's already a good year.looks like the Monster wants to stay active in 2025. his management in the article says he wants to fight 4 times this year.
CardenasWho the fuck is Inoue fighting in May now that it's confirmed Picasso literally tucked and ducked.