True but he might prefer the west coast, shorter flight & less time zone gap



Well the only other rich Asian country markets are PRC, Taiwan, & SK. I don't think either SK or PRC would be interested considering their national rivalry with Japan



Then there is Saudi but currently they don't seem to be interested in the little guys



Plus the reason Inoue worked with Top Rank is eventually to become a name in the US but Covid disrupted those plans & Steve Kim claimed that the Bobfather told him that Inoue will have at least 1 fight in the US in 2024, is why I think this fight makes the most sense in US



If Inoue beats Nery, MJ, & Goodman & moves up to 126 then I think he will continue working with TR as they got Venado Lopez (title holder), Robeisy (still a good fight for Inoue despite his recent loss), & Kholmatov (who I expect will easily stop Ford & win the belt)