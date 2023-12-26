News Monster Inoue vs Luis Nery in May

was that a real finish this morning? There were way better punches that didn’t make him drop to his knees
 
First knock down compared to second. Carried it late.
 
Nery is banned from Boxing in Japan for life & I doubt the Japanese Boxing Commission will overturn their ruling just for Inoue

It will have to be in US in Cali or Vegas, Nery is Mexican so the Hispanic fanbase might turn up
 
Like I said in the other thread they can fight anywhere Inoue wants if they can't do it in Japan. Vegas and Cali make sense but it doesn't have to necessarily be in the western US. New York would also make sense and they have a large Latino population as well (it's actually 3× bigger than Nevada's). Or, they can just fight somewhere else in Asia to cater to Inoue's fanbase.
 
True but he might prefer the west coast, shorter flight & less time zone gap

Well the only other rich Asian country markets are PRC, Taiwan, & SK. I don't think either SK or PRC would be interested considering their national rivalry with Japan

Then there is Saudi but currently they don't seem to be interested in the little guys

Plus the reason Inoue worked with Top Rank is eventually to become a name in the US but Covid disrupted those plans & Steve Kim claimed that the Bobfather told him that Inoue will have at least 1 fight in the US in 2024, is why I think this fight makes the most sense in US

If Inoue beats Nery, MJ, & Goodman & moves up to 126 then I think he will continue working with TR as they got Venado Lopez (title holder), Robeisy (still a good fight for Inoue despite his recent loss), & Kholmatov (who I expect will easily stop Ford & win the belt)
 
If he does fight in the US next then yeah it will probably be in Vegas. In 2020 & 2021 he fought in Vegas twice back-to-back. Years prior he fought once in Cali. Those are the only three times he's fought in the US to date. So, the chances are high it'll be in Vegas (or Cali) again.
 
So you think that was a clean shot?

Odd that the hooks did nothing but a whiffing right made a guy fall to both knees. Boxing is so fucking fixed it ain’t funny
 
he fights in japan about 80%

I love the Japanese product but he really needs to fight in Vegas more to show mettle
 
James Eagle said:
So you think that was a clean shot?

Odd that the hooks did nothing but a whiffing right made a guy fall to both knees. Boxing is so fucking fixed it ain’t funny
Click to expand...
this is as bad as saying David Benevidez fights are fixed
 
