Monster Inoue vs Amorim at UFC 321

Unfortunately its Amorim by sub.
Mizuki's layoff is gonna be harsh for her...
My guess is she gets released with a loss... Cementing her path back to Japan's RIZIN, where she will probably get a squash match and then either a fight against Seika or RENA.

But don't get me wrong... Heart will always be Mizuki UD. But mind is Amorim by first round sub.
 
