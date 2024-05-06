Its a mandatory defense. You'd probably be saying Inoue was ducking if he vacated."P4P no.1" fighting someone with 8 KOs. We'll hear how he's undefeated and how this is a great fight.
But in this case, I don't mind Inoue taking a breather, the dude has earned it and we know what his end-game plans are, we'll get bigger and better fights from him.
Sam wants the smoke, and he'll get it
hope he makes it a competitive fight
One can only wish it would be that way all the time with every organization, no matter who, what or when.Not with the IBF. They actually enforce their mandatories. If he doesn't fight Goodman he'll be stripped. Inoue being a star (in Japan) may influence the other sanctioning bodies to cut him some slack but not here. The IBF stripped Canelo in 2019 for not fighting his mandatory in Derevyanchenko. They're strict and that's how they roll.