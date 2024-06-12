  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Multiplat Monster Hunter Wilds "We Are So Back" Hype Thread

Monster Hunter World and its expansion were pretty popular around here, with Rise and Sunbreak falling off hard into nonexistence. Can't tell from these trailers if it's over or we're back, but figured I'd start a thread at least. Game has cross play and is releasing simultaneously on multiple platforms so that may help with traction at launch. Here's hoping it's not too weeby and goes back to MH roots.
 
Is this just a regular MH game? I get confused with all the spinoffs.
 
I guess I'm the odd man out here then, because I didn't end up playing much of World but loved Rise. I'm sure I'll play this and have fun, but I really hope they do a follow up to Rise and bring back the wire bug.
 
I don't even care about GTA VI. This is the game I'm most looking forward to. World was amazing and now they've learned from that game and Rise as well. This is going to be special. Everyone who has played it has said very positive things. There's some impressions online.



 
I was going to get World on PC (played the heck out of it on XBOne) but this is the new "main" game so I'll just hold off. This one will come out on PC simultaneously, good stuff
 
What's the difference between all these games?
 
As time goes on, they add more and more mobility options and QoL improvements. I believe Monster Hunter World had some light "hunting sim" stuff like finding monster tracks to locate your target, whereas Rise is more streamlined. Rise showed the monster's location right off the bat, gave you a mount that can even drift around corners, and let you swing around like Spider-Man with the wirebug. The older games were a lot slower and more deliberate and really made you commit to some long attack animations.
 
Is there any exploration or is it leave hub, go to nest or grounds, boss fight for mats, repeat?
 
The latter. No real exploration to speak of. The maps are relatively small, so you'll probably have a handle on it after one or two hunts on each one.
 
Seeing more of this and my hype is getting up there. The wound system alone sounds awesome.
 
Game releases February 28. Preorders are already live. This is a no brainer preorder. They've been cooking with these monster designs.

Also, if you have a PlayStation I still believe World is part of the Classics or whatever they call it collection and Rise was recently added to PS Plus so there's plenty of monster killing for those who missed out on the last two titles.

 
Pumped for this. Absolutely adored Worlds. They finally broke free from hand helds and it was everything I hoped it would be. Couldn't get into Rise as it was just to close to Worlds and I needed a break from at least 1000 hours. Definitely have the itch back. I think my kid is old enough now to absolutely wreck this game. He was to young when Worlds came out, but is 14 now and has absolutely wrecked some of the Souls games and loves the intense boss fights and has impeccable timing.

He's far surpassed my gaming abilities, so looking forward to carrying me through some of the Uber hunts!!
 
I beat the bosses by myself for the first time. When I beat the boss I reward myself by farming that boss with a group of players. Once I move onto the next monster I solo the first time again. Rinse and repeat. I find this my favorite way to approach these games
 
Yeah, I never wanted to tank a team so I would never coop a boss until I had the moves down and could solo. Coop could really spend up farming for mats though.

I love the canned "how do I beat...." Response to my son when he asks how to beat a boss.

Don't get hit. Hit it until it dies.
 
Looks like they're bringing back some monsters from Freedom Unite.

Hope they bring back Shogun Ceanataur, had a badass looking Pierce set. That snow ape thing can stay fucked right off though...

I've been having success with MHW, as after years of trying, I finally knocked off both Alatreon missions. I'd like to do Fatalis and then shelve Worlds when Wilds releases, but also go back to high rank and take out Leshen and Behemoth...
 

Open beta next week on PS5(PS+) 29th - 31st October.

Open beta for PS5, Xbox and PC 1st - 4th November

MONSTER HUNTER WILDS

Open Beta Test​

  • PS5

    PlayStation®Plus Exclusive Early Access Play
    2024.10.29 - 2024.10.31
  • PS5

    XBOX

    STEAM

    2024.11.1 - 2024.11.4

A Monster Hunter Wilds Beta Test is confirmed!​

An Open Beta Test (OBT) will be held to let people try the game prior to its full release on Friday,
February 28, 2025.

Players who participate in the OBT will receive a special bonus which can be claimed in the full version of the game. We hope you consider participating.

Concerning the Open Beta Test​

The purpose of this test is to allow players to experience a limited portion of Monster Hunter Wilds and also to verify various technical aspects such as network load and overall operation prior to the game's full release.

Please note that the final product is still in development. Certain aspects such as game specifications and balance may differ in the full version.
We are committed to ensuring the quality of the final product.

Open Beta Test Content​

  • Character Creation
    Character creation is available in the OBT with the full suite of features that will be available in the full version! During the OBT period, you'll also be able to remake your character as many times as you like.
    You can also carry over your character creation data into the full version, so use this chance to design your perfect hunter and Palico.
    • Character Creation
    • Character Creation
  • Story Trial
    In the Story Trial, you can experience the opening cutscene and play through the Chatacabra hunt with basic tutorials. Get a feel for the weapon mechanics and experience the seamless transitions from cutscenes into gameplay.
    • Story Trial
    • Story Trial
  • Doshaguma Hunt
    In the Doshaguma Hunt, the goal is to defeat the alpha of the Doshaguma pack. Explore the vast locale on your Seikret and switch between two different weapon types on the fly as you experience the latest in hunting action.
    • Doshaguma Hunt
    • Doshaguma Hunt
You can use an SOS Flare during either quest. Use an SOS Flare to play with other players online, or to call for help from NPC Support Hunters—up to three of whom can join your party at once.
Multiplayer also features crossplay support letting you connect with players across different platforms.

Test Period​

  • PS5
    PlayStation®Plus Exclusive Early Access Play
    Tuesday 29 October 2024, 3:00 am -
    Thursday 31 October 2024, 2:59 am (GMT)
  • PS5

    XBOX

    STEAM

    Friday 1 November 2024, 3:00 am -
    Monday 4 November 2024, 2:59 am (GMT)
  • Note: Starting times may change in the future.
  • Note: The Open Beta Test period is subject to change or cancellation without prior notice.
  • Note: One of the purposes of the Open Beta Test is to verify certain elements such as network load. Please note that since the game is still in development, we cannot guarantee a stable gameplay experience.
Click to expand...
 
