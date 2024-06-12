deadshot138
Monster Hunter World and its expansion were pretty popular around here, with Rise and Sunbreak falling off hard into nonexistence. Can't tell from these trailers if it's over or we're back, but figured I'd start a thread at least. Game has cross play and is releasing simultaneously on multiple platforms so that may help with traction at launch. Here's hoping it's not too weeby and goes back to MH roots.