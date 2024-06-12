  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Multiplatform Monster Hunter: Wilds "It's So Over/We Are So Back" Hype Thread

Monster Hunter World and its expansion were pretty popular around here, with Rise and Sunbreak falling off hard into nonexistence. Can't tell from these trailers if it's over or we're back, but figured I'd start a thread at least. Game has cross play and is releasing simultaneously on multiple platforms so that may help with traction at launch. Here's hoping it's not too weeby and goes back to MH roots.
 
Is this just a regular MH game? I get confused with all the spinoffs.
 
I guess I'm the odd man out here then, because I didn't end up playing much of World but loved Rise. I'm sure I'll play this and have fun, but I really hope they do a follow up to Rise and bring back the wire bug.
 
I don't even care about GTA VI. This is the game I'm most looking forward to. World was amazing and now they've learned from that game and Rise as well. This is going to be special. Everyone who has played it has said very positive things. There's some impressions online.



 
I was going to get World on PC (played the heck out of it on XBOne) but this is the new "main" game so I'll just hold off. This one will come out on PC simultaneously, good stuff
 
