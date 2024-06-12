Open Beta Test​



PlayStation®Plus Exclusive Early Access Play

2024.10.29 - 2024.10.31

2024.11.1 - 2024.11.4

A Monster Hunter Wilds Beta Test is confirmed!​

Concerning the Open Beta Test​

Open Beta Test Content​

Character Creation

Character creation is available in the OBT with the full suite of features that will be available in the full version! During the OBT period, you'll also be able to remake your character as many times as you like.

You can also carry over your character creation data into the full version, so use this chance to design your perfect hunter and Palico.

In the Story Trial, you can experience the opening cutscene and play through the Chatacabra hunt with basic tutorials. Get a feel for the weapon mechanics and experience the seamless transitions from cutscenes into gameplay.

In the Story Trial, you can experience the opening cutscene and play through the Chatacabra hunt with basic tutorials. Get a feel for the weapon mechanics and experience the seamless transitions from cutscenes into gameplay. Doshaguma Hunt

In the Doshaguma Hunt, the goal is to defeat the alpha of the Doshaguma pack. Explore the vast locale on your Seikret and switch between two different weapon types on the fly as you experience the latest in hunting action.

Test Period​



Tuesday 29 October 2024, 3:00 am -

Thursday 31 October 2024, 2:59 am (GMT)

Friday 1 November 2024, 3:00 am -

Monday 4 November 2024, 2:59 am (GMT)

Note: The Open Beta Test period is subject to change or cancellation without prior notice.

Note: One of the purposes of the Open Beta Test is to verify certain elements such as network load. Please note that since the game is still in development, we cannot guarantee a stable gameplay experience.

