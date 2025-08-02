  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Metal/Rock/Industrial "Monotheist" by Celtic Frost is the greatest comeback album of all time

Daverisimo

Daverisimo

Анархия-мама сынов своих любит
@Black
Joined
Dec 23, 2008
Messages
5,537
Reaction score
4,231
in any genre, ever. Don't even try to debate me. Any differing opinions are simply wrong. I mean, we're talking about a band that was already on the level of Metallica in terms of their influence, then they fucked off for a decade and a half, only to come back with not only the best album of their career, but one of the best metal albums of all time. Seriously, that shit is fucking unprecedented.





 
Wow. Great review. I'll give it a listen and report back. I went through a Celtic Frost spell a few months back, to mega therion. I never listened to monotheist before, it fits in well with the amenra and absent in body I've been listening to lately
 
Last edited:
Daverisimo said:
in any genre, ever. Don't even try to debate me. Any differing opinions are simply wrong. I mean, we're talking about a band that was already on the level of Metallica in terms of their influence, then they fucked off for a decade and a half, only to come back with not only the best album of their career, but one of the best metal albums of all time. Seriously, that shit is fucking unprecedented.





Click to expand...

I'll add a what ever happened to Celtic Frost? Is it true that they were lost in the pandemonium? Never will be seen again,
Guess that's false
 
ricc505 said:
Wow. Great review. I'll give it a listen and report back. I went through a Celtic Frost spell a few months back
Click to expand...
I mean, To Mega Therion is obviously a classic, on the same tier as any American thrash or death metal band's releases (I'm including everything Metallica, Slayer, or Death released at the same time) and Into the Pandemonium is a masterpiece of avant guard metal, but Monotheist is so much better than either. Just, the fact that an artist can come back after a hiatus of over 15 years, release their best work, then fuck off into obscurity is pretty amazing.
 
Last edited:
ricc505 said:
I'll add a what ever happened to Celtic Frost? Is it true that they were lost in the pandemonium? Never will be seen again,
Guess that's false
Click to expand...
As far as I know, most of the band with the exception of Gabriel wasn't interested in touring any more
 
Daverisimo said:
I mean, To Mega Therion is obviously a classic, on the same tier as any American thrash or death metal band's releases (I'm including everything Metallica, Slayer, or Death released at the same time) and Into the Pandemonium is a masterpiece of avant guard metal, but Monotheist is so much better than either. Just, the fact that an artist can come back after a hiatus of over 15 years, release their best work, then fuck off into obscurity is pretty amazing.
Click to expand...
Daverisimo said:
I mean, To Mega Therion is obviously a classic, on the same tier as any American thrash or death metal band's releases (I'm including everything Metallica, Slayer, or Death released at the same time) and Into the Pandemonium is a masterpiece of avant guard metal, but Monotheist is so much better than either. Just, the fact that an artist can come back after a hiatus of over 15 years, release their best work, then fuck off into obscurity is pretty amazing.
Click to expand...
I grew up listening to "oldies" and do wop with my dad. I never listened to any pop music and eventually broke free listening to Seton Hall college radio. I could never understand how my dad became so locked in to music of his youth.....until I did the same. I'm a fan of Celtic Frost, and somehow this album went completely under my radar. So that's a lot of words to say thanks for the recommendation I'll be listening to it today
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ezekiel 25:17
Michael Jackson - Bad not Thriller was his Greatest Album
Replies
10
Views
446
tank666
tank666

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,006
Messages
57,638,476
Members
175,788
Latest member
diegomorales

Share this page

Back
Top