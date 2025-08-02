Daverisimo
Анархия-мама сынов своих любит
@Black
- Joined
- Dec 23, 2008
- Messages
- 5,537
- Reaction score
- 4,231
in any genre, ever. Don't even try to debate me. Any differing opinions are simply wrong. I mean, we're talking about a band that was already on the level of Metallica in terms of their influence, then they fucked off for a decade and a half, only to come back with not only the best album of their career, but one of the best metal albums of all time. Seriously, that shit is fucking unprecedented.