Elections Monmouth University Poll: 1 in 3 Republicans believe Taylor Swift election conspiracy theory.

About one-third of Republicans say they believe Taylor Swift is involved in a covert government effort to help Joe Biden win the 2024 presidential election, a poll published Wednesday from Monmouth University found.

The absurd and baseless conspiracy theory in question, which was popularized in right-wing media ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, alleges Swift’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was fabricated by the government as part of a sprawling psychological operations plot. The goal of the purported plot is that the Chiefs’ victory on Sunday would present Swift with an even larger pulpit from which to endorse Biden, swinging the 2024 presidential election in his favor.

Large number of Republicans really are drifting into CT wasteland. I am NOT saying CTs are necessarily wrong, just saying that some CTs are daft.
 
Pretty sad, I forget the poll about the % of Swift fans would vote the way she told her fans to. It was kind of a big number or surprising number. But I heard this in different viewpoints, like people thought Travis would say vote for Biden in a victory speech ect. This is why we can't have good candidates.
 
- Mariah Carey > Taylor
 
Was all this BS started on FoxNews? That's the only place I have seen it.

This is really fucking crazy.
 
