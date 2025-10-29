Media Moneyberg was the head of an elite Pickup Artist faction, he conquered p***y before BJJ

His group was called RSD, an acronym for Real Social Dynamics, hence was known as RSD Derek. He did not like to be on camera, as you can see in this video he had his face blurred out, though you can still see it's the same man we all know and love today.



For further proof, this is a screenshot from an older video on his official channel identifying him as RSD Derek, with Moneyberg liking the comment.

I can understand why there is a lot of jealousy and Haterade flowing towards this man, a playboy bodybuilder martial artist millionaire entrepreneur, this dude is straight out of a romance novel or the heart of every female's sexual fantasy.
 

moneyberg is the king of grifters.

dude made his money of stocks during covid and crypto. now he uses his money to turn pro fighters into beta and pay women to pretend to be his gf.
 
What the hell does this have to do with UFC?
 
I'm starting to think he's legit though, otherwise why would Gordon Ryan associate with him and potentially soil your reputation? I can understand tons of other black belts, but I would imagine that if you're the number one guy on Earth then you could be hired by guys like Zuckerberg or Arab sheiks etc that have endless wrath and are interested in BJJ.
 
my moneyberg has some sort of blackmail operation going. that's the only thing that makes sense to me.
 
I've seen what that dude looks like.


If he was "picking up chicks" ... it probably involved a forklift
 
