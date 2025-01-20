  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Money talks (Porra!)

CeFs8K.gif
 
Cliffs: he explains how the fight was put together, how he got the call.

Says that he was in great shape and had a great cut.

Says that the takedown was so fast he didn't see it, and that Islam baited him into trying to get up.

Felt that he stood up too straight when striking, which made it easier for Islam to get the takedown.

Seems in great spirits.
 
Hate that he had to get his title shot that way hopefully they gave him a nice bag. He’ll be back, he’s been top 10 for like what? 7 or 8 years now.
 
I'm glad it wasn't a bad loss or that he didn't take a ton of damage. Hopefully we see him back again soon.
 
War Money Moicano!
wufabufa said:
I'm glad it wasn't a bad loss or that he didn't take a ton of damage. Hopefully we see him back again soon.
I hope the UFC gives him the Paddy fight for saving the event, he deserves it and seems like a real likeable guy.
 
HHJ said:
He did a similar video in portuguese and said he got compensated really well and also got a good new contract too. Looks like money moicano is going to make it out of this MMA career with some decent money after all, hopefully.
 
fortheo said:
He did a similar video in portuguese and said he got compensated really well and also got a good new contract too. Looks like money moicano is going to make it out of this MMA career with some decent money after all, hopefully.
Are you Brazilian?
 
wufabufa said:
I mean it was a bad loss but yeah he didn’t take much damage. Just don’t see anybody clamoring for a rematch anytime
 
fortheo said:
No, but I've studied brazilian portuguese long enough to get the gist of what is said and MMA related videos give me plenty of listening practice.
Im brazilian and I learnead english with NBA related content back on the 00s'
hahahaha
 
fortheo said:
Damn, that's pretty awesome, congrats. Not an easy language to learn
 
