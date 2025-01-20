Money talks (Porra!)

I hope the UFC gives him the Paddy fight for saving the event, he deserves it and seems like a real likeable guy.I'm glad it wasn't a bad loss or that he didn't take a ton of damage. Hopefully we see him back again soon.
Cliffs: he explains how the fight was put together, how he got the call.
Says that he was in great shape and had a great cut.
Says that the takedown was so fast he didn't see it, and that Islam baited him into trying to get up.
Felt that he stood up too straight when striking, which made it easier for Islam to get the takedown.
Seems in great spirits.
Are you Brazilian?He did a similar video in portuguese and said he got compensated really well and also got a good new contract too. Looks like money moicano is going to make it out of this MMA career with some decent money after all, hopefully.
