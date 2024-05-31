Money in the Bank at WW

Let's borrow this idea from WWE. The winner of the Moneybin the Bank match gets a briefcase with a contract for a title shoot but with a twist.



Belal "Gambit" Muhammad versus Shavkat. The winner gets the title shot at any time of his choice within 12 months. He can cash in the Money in the Bank anytime. The champion must accept or forfeit the title.



This will force the champion to be more active and give us time for the next contender to emerge.