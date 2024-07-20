she had been fighting cancer for more than a yea literally on 420 day.



They left her in a ward next to a person known to them to be infected with Covid. She got it and passed away the next day. She had opted to stop treatment and moved into a hospice. We expected her to last 3 weeks so it's unknown if Covid sped things up. I had plans to return home before then but I've missed her and have to fly home tonight/today.



My Dad was also infected with Covid from the same woman and likely everyone in that ward was too. The hospital had known she was infected since Monday and took 3 days to remove her from the ward and inform the other patient.



Last time I spoke to her she was happy about moving into the hospice just to get some peace. It was also near our home and she was excited she could see the dogs again. Didn't happen.



The hospital also told her she would be given very mild chemo but they upped the dosage significantly and didn't tell her until it was done. She was adamant she didn't want chemo and only accepted because they said t would be no stronger than an XRAY.