Mom fights off daughter’s would-be kidnapper down 4 flights of stairs

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Creepazoid.
(Adriana Alvarez fought a man down four flights of stairs in her Queens, New York apartment building after he tried to kidnap her 18-year-old daughter. The fight was caught on camera and the suspect has pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges. NBC News’ George Solis speaks with Alvarez about how she protected her daughter. …)
