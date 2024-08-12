Mom fights off daughter’s would-be kidnapper down 4 flights of stairs

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Creepazoid.

(Adriana Alvarez fought a man down four flights of stairs in her Queens, New York apartment building after he tried to kidnap her 18-year-old daughter. The fight was caught on camera and the suspect has pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges. NBC News’ George Solis speaks with Alvarez about how she protected her daughter. …)


 
Fvck that piece of shit! Next time the ladies should get a game pitbull or two
 
