Mokaev's tweet didn't goes as planned...

I was cringing hard inside. Barely could watch it. Fucking Brazilian fans should be ashamed of themselves.LOL but so sad that Pantoja had to do that.
I've been a firm believer that Brazilian have been the worst for a while. It seems like they have no love for the current drop of Brazilian fighters. The last time I seen Brazilian fans actually enthralled was 142 and before that was 134. OVE A DECADE Ago.LOL but so sad that Pantoja had to do that.
The place was silent after fucking Jose Aldo came back and won a fight in dominant fashion.I've been a firm believer that Brazilian have been the worst for a while. It seems like they have no love for the current drop of Brazilian fighters. The last time I seen Brazilian fans actually enthralled was 142 and before that was 134. OVE A DECADE Ago.
Same fans who gave no fucks about Glover retiring, Glober should've retired in America.
To this day, that imo that was the saddest, most embarrassing display of someone who is a great example for all of his countrymen get no love, Glover retired Tia empty stadium.The place was silent after fucking Jose Aldo came back and won a fight in dominant fashion.
It's just New Jersey if it spoke Portuguese, but worse.
I'll never forgive them for Glover's retirement.