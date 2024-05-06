Mokaev's tweet didn't goes as planned...

"My style is kneeing people in the face."
Joinho10 said:
LOL but so sad that Pantoja had to do that.
I've been a firm believer that Brazilian have been the worst for a while. It seems like they have no love for the current drop of Brazilian fighters. The last time I seen Brazilian fans actually enthralled was 142 and before that was 134. OVE A DECADE Ago.

Same fans who gave no fucks about Glover retiring, Glober should've retired in America.
 
Kb7 said:
The place was silent after fucking Jose Aldo came back and won a fight in dominant fashion.
It's just New Jersey if it spoke Portuguese, but worse.
I'll never forgive them for Glover's retirement.
 
Go out there, on Twitter, and get you some fans :eek:
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
To this day, that imo that was the saddest, most embarrassing display of someone who is a great example for all of his countrymen get no love, Glover retired Tia empty stadium.

Korean Zombie for ex, retired in island country 5km away from his home, loss in a knockout and yet was given all his flowers and probably had the best retirement of any fighter to this day.

Brazilian fans are just embarrassing themselves.
 
