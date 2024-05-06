Mokaev's tweet didn't goes as planned...

WoozyFailGuy said: The place was silent after fucking Jose Aldo came back and won a fight in dominant fashion.

It's just New Jersey if it spoke Portuguese, but worse.

I'll never forgive them for Glover's retirement. Click to expand...

To this day, that imo that was the saddest, most embarrassing display of someone who is a great example for all of his countrymen get no love, Glover retired Tia empty stadium.Korean Zombie for ex, retired in island country 5km away from his home, loss in a knockout and yet was given all his flowers and probably had the best retirement of any fighter to this day.Brazilian fans are just embarrassing themselves.