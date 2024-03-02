Mokaev is massively over rated

Making excuses already saying how he was sick. He only won the first round and was completely neutralized the rest of the fight. These bullshit decisions that ALWAYS go with the A side is getting old.

Only has takedowns, will have trouble finishing the better fighters. Mediocre stand-up, pillow fisted.

Its crazy that they push this guy on us when he is average at best. Definitely doesn't have the Khabib, Islam levels of grappling.

So excited to watch guys like him.....

<{nope}>
 
He was literally terrified to fight, shot for his life the second the striking started getting going. Held onto failed positions like his life depended on it. You can bet your ass this kid's never even coming close to gold.
 
Bad and boring fight, but obvious 29-28 for Muhammad. Perez didn’t do anything but stuff takedowns.

Also Javid lost his fight 29-28, he was obvious A side in a close fight and lost, so there goes your conspiracy theory.
 
His striking and ground strikes need some serious work especially against the upper levels of the division.
 
Only reason he won is because Perez has zero fight iq and decided to throw zero strikes or uppercuts against the guy shooting 50 failed takedowns in round 3
 
If you flop to pull guard too often, you get warned for timidity. Yet, If you fall to your knees in the fetal position every time there's an exchange, apparently that's okay and looked at as "offense" lol
 
He’s lucky he fights in a thin division, I don’t see it from Mokaev.

His wrestling has probably been watered down from living in the UK so long but he constantly finds himself in terrible positions. He needs to tighten it up but he’s lacking in strength and adaptability
 
dude was literally clinging onto Perez's leg like a koala bear on his failed single legs so he didn't have to strike.
 
Been saying it for quite some time. He also almost lost against that unknown Filho years ago
 
He has perfected taking advantage of no knees to a grounded opponent. He would have been kneed back to England 9-10 times if it were allowed
 
So failed takedowns equals offense now? I dont see how you can say it was a clear win for Mokaev when your criteria are flawed. Kind of contradicting yourself fin the same sentence.

This fight sucked.

Javid is only the A side in Abu Dhabi or London. Outside of those places he is a nobody. More people are aware of the Zahabis in North America so therefore you are wrong.
 
Didn’t watch but it sounds like a typical Mokaev performance.
 
He’s 23 I’ll cut him some slack. fighting the top of the div at that age is hard. He’s got some growing to do for sure and as of now he’s still very raw and needs to be more comfortable going to a plan B.

That being said yes he’s overrated. I think everyone ahead of him in the rankings now puts the wood to him

Tagir would also eat him up
 
I think you mean he's MASSIVELY UNDEFEATED, 35-0 across amateur and pro MMA, an IMMAF world champ, UFC top 10 and future champion at only 23.
 
It's a bit annoying how the commentary make him out to be this berserker, when most of his fights are quite frustrating to watch tbh.
 
