Mokaev Getting DQ'd in a No Gi Comp

duke_droese

I understand the frustration, but you're up against a 20 year old purple belt BJJ twink, you'd expect an "elite grappler" to break the guard.

Not to mention how shit he looked on the stand up. Didn't do anything. And then trying to intimidate the other guy.

He lost his other match as well in under 2 minutes:

The guy gives serious prick vibes. I always wondered why he doesn't train at team khabib. Maybe they saw some attitude problem with him.
 
I'm more surprised he didn't wind up at KHK in Bahrain with all that amateur experience in IMMAF.

Was very much based in Northern England at that point though and just a young man.
 
I mean not every Dagestani fighter is gonna train with Khabib lol

Ankalaev comes from a different group of guys too.
 
Mokaev needs to link up with them guys asap.

His grappling and striking skills are all B tier even in the UK.

Most of the A tier gyms in the UK probably don't want him around as well.
 
