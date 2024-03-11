Media Mokaev feels for BSD "staph is the worth thing before a fight"

That's probably true. I've never felt awesome on antibiotics. Doesn't really matter in the end.
 
Antibiotics do really suck. Had some when I got strep a few years ago. Was in really great shape and could barely do anything
 
Skarsgard said:
I've never had an issue with antibiotics but when I got Staph those antibiotics were killing me. By the time I finished I felt like shit.
 
Staph or not, antibiotics or not, BSD has always lacked striking defense, head movement, footwork and technique when it comes to his punches. Clearly his IQ is low as well, plowing forward at Poirier into boxing range when his one clear advantage is his length and kicking game...doesn't have a clue how to control range and work his strength while trying to avoid Poiriers. Benoit is a beast, comes straight at you recklessly with a torrential pace and Poirier was able to stay in the fire, survive and put hands on BSD. At any point if they exchanged inside of kicking range, Poirier would obviously chew BSD up.

I'll say this, after the beating Elizeu put on BSD, one of the craziest beatings inside a round ever in the UFC and Poirier absolutely murdering BSD...His chin and confidence probably will never be the same. Very talented guy but God damn he got put down like a rabid dog.
 
I know people are saying BSD's striking defense is terrible and thats why he lost,.... but he's usually an extremely durable fighter. It's totally possible that he would've walked through everything Dustin hit him with and ended up stopping Dustin if he were healthy. I tend to think the Staph played a major part in the outcome.
 
