Skarsgard said:
That's probably true. I've never felt awesome on antibiotics. Doesn't really matter in the end.
I've never had an issue with antibiotics but when I got Staph those antibiotics were killing me. By the time I finished I felt like shit.
 
Staph or not, antibiotics or not, BSD has always lacked striking defense, head movement, footwork and technique when it comes to his punches. Clearly his IQ is low as well, plowing forward at Poirier into boxing range when his one clear advantage is his length and kicking game...doesn't have a clue how to control range and work his strength while trying to avoid Poiriers. Benoit is a beast, comes straight at you recklessly with a torrential pace and Poirier was able to stay in the fire, survive and put hands on BSD. At any point if they exchanged inside of kicking range, Poirier would obviously chew BSD up.

I'll say this, after the beating Elizeu put on BSD, one of the craziest beatings inside a round ever in the UFC and Poirier absolutely murdering BSD...His chin and confidence probably will never be the same. Very talented guy but God damn he got put down like a rabid dog.
 
I know people are saying BSD's striking defense is terrible and thats why he lost,.... but he's usually an extremely durable fighter. It's totally possible that he would've walked through everything Dustin hit him with and ended up stopping Dustin if he were healthy. I tend to think the Staph played a major part in the outcome.
 
I don't doubt antibiotics caused him problems. Especially some of the more aggressive ones. They're known to cause stomach and gut problems, fatigue, all sorts of other things.

Saw some people in another thread like "antibiotics don't have side effects like that" and they're either totally misinformed, or they don't realize every person reacts differently.
 
The infection+antibiotics obviously made him exhausted super quick, as they usually do, and when you're tired your technique deteriorates+your bad habits take over (here poor striking defense).

The result of the fight could very probably have been the same without the staph, but I guess it would have been a bit longer (ie : BSD would have really been tired in the 3rd or 4th and been ko'd there).

Super frustrating because the fight was already a great war, and we could have had a better one.
 
method115 said:
I've never had an issue with antibiotics but when I got Staph those antibiotics were killing me. By the time I finished I felt like shit.
I've never had staph, but I get nearly lethal reactions to recluse bites. Being in Missouri, they're exceptionally common.
 
was waiting for someone to bring this back up after the fight. (see my thread last week on BSD staph) i dont think theres any question it had a significant impact on his performance. really fuckin annoying.
 
