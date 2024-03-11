Staph or not, antibiotics or not, BSD has always lacked striking defense, head movement, footwork and technique when it comes to his punches. Clearly his IQ is low as well, plowing forward at Poirier into boxing range when his one clear advantage is his length and kicking game...doesn't have a clue how to control range and work his strength while trying to avoid Poiriers. Benoit is a beast, comes straight at you recklessly with a torrential pace and Poirier was able to stay in the fire, survive and put hands on BSD. At any point if they exchanged inside of kicking range, Poirier would obviously chew BSD up.



I'll say this, after the beating Elizeu put on BSD, one of the craziest beatings inside a round ever in the UFC and Poirier absolutely murdering BSD...His chin and confidence probably will never be the same. Very talented guy but God damn he got put down like a rabid dog.