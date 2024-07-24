News Mokaev and Kape camp scuffle

Didn’t realize the fight got pushed all the way down to the early prelims
 
RUMBLE!!!!

titus-oneil-slip.gif
 
podsox said:
Didn’t realize the fight got pushed all the way down to the early prelims
Click to expand...
Most likely because UFC isnt confident the fight will even happen knowing Kapes notorious issues with weight misses...
Got replaced by CLD/Robocop anywho which is guaranteed violence even if it is less important when it comes to rankings.
 
they're tryna get bumped back up to the main card by any means
 
vinnie245 said:
Most likely because UFC isnt confident the fight will even happen knowing Kapes notorious issues with weight misses...
Got replaced by CLD/Robocop anywho which is guaranteed violence even if it is less important when it comes to rankings.
Click to expand...

Didn't Kape only miss weight once?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

lerobshow
UFC 304 is seriously stacked
2 3 4
Replies
74
Views
3K
Elegant
Elegant
W
Manel Kape on Jaxxon (cliffs)
Replies
8
Views
666
NicholasJBasile
NicholasJBasile
xhaydenx
Some wild stats about Mokaev vs Perez this weekend . . .
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
DarthChen731
DarthChen731

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,392
Messages
55,906,777
Members
174,981
Latest member
riskyassassin

Share this page

Back
Top