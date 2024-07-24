Lol not really a scuffle though, more like both guys holding a "hold me back bro" competition.
Didn’t realize the fight got pushed all the way down to the early prelims
If they come out timid in Round 1 -- then Fine both these Fools.
Kape sometimes never throws. Maekaev has been known to hold a guy down and pray...If they come out timid in Round 1 -- then Fine both these Fools.
Most likely because UFC isnt confident the fight will even happen knowing Kapes notorious issues with weight misses...
someone gets off the ground? was someone sucker punched?
Also Mokaev is good, but dudes afraid to throw hand in a pro fight, I doubt he'd get into a brawl with Kape
Got replaced by CLD/Robocop anywho which is guaranteed violence even if it is less important when it comes to rankings.
I had no idea.as it stand jake paul would knock them both out in boxing