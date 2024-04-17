Media Moicano's thoughts on those who picked against him in UFC 300

He's awesome.. and I'm trying not to be bias as he's my personal friend, but I think he's one of the most intelligent fighters in the roster.. the fact that he pressured Rogan in going to his podcast EVEN if he never really does go, was an amazing play and risk/chance having the mic at ufc 300..imagine if Joe does go? Maybe not today, but maybe some day? Who knows..

I guarantee Joe is going to call him up to his podcast at least one day soon. The seed was planted!
 
Arm Barbarian said:
This dude understands how to work the crowd.
Click to expand...
He was quiet for so long too. Since he figured out the best way to gain popularity so he could make that money, there's been no shutting him up. Lol, you can tell he's a good genuine dude. I've listen to him on Ariel's podcast several times now. His post fight speeches are one of the things I look forward too now.
 
Poirierfan said:
He was quiet for so long too. Since he figured out the best way to gain popularity so he could make that money, there's been no shutting him up. Lol, you can tell he's a good genuine dude.
Click to expand...
Dude is a family man, deserves to be a billionaire if he can.. I can't think of a more humbe person than him. The way he loves his wife and kid and devotes all his time to them, other than MMA is incredible to see
 
KarateYeah said:
He's awesome.. and I'm trying not to be bias as he's my personal friend, but I think he's one of the most intelligent fighters in the roster.. the fact that he pressured Rogan in going to his podcast EVEN if he never really does go, was an amazing play and risk/chance having the mic at ufc 300..imagine if Joe does go? Maybe not today, but maybe some day? Who knows..

I guarantee Joe is going to call him up to his podcast at least one day soon. The seed was planted!
Click to expand...
Tell him Poirierfan acknowledges his greatness. 😁✌️
 
KarateYeah said:
Dude is a family man, deserves to be a billionaire if he can.. I can't think of a more humbe person than him. The way he loves his wife and kid and devotes all his time to them, other than MMA is incredible to see
Click to expand...
I could tell before reading your post, I don't see how it's not obvious to everyone actually.
 
Poirierfan said:
Tell him Poirierfan acknowledges his greatness. 😁✌️
Click to expand...
I just wished him good luck since I've been MIA with him before the fights, and then congratulated him yesterday after all the hype

I promise you next time I talk to him with more time, maybe play Counter-Strike or something, I'll make sure he knows about you! Going to tell him my sherbro friend Poirierfan is a fan and wishes him all well :)
 
Poirierfan said:
I could tell before reading your post, I don't see how it's not obvious to everyone actually.
Click to expand...
You're a smart man.. he sometimes has to dumb it down to some dumb brazilians who think he's being too cocky talking about money all the time etc.. and he explains he's doing this to take care of his family and all.. that right now he's not lying when he talks about money and all that stuff, but that he NEEDS to speak about certain stuff to generate hype, so that when he is really really rich he can speak more about what he really wants and help those that helped him..other than his family
 
KarateYeah said:
I just wished him good luck since I've been MIA with him before the fights, and then congratulated him yesterday after all the hype

I promise you next time I talk to him with more time, maybe play Counter-Strike or something, I'll make sure he knows about you! Going to tell him my sherbro friend Poirierfan is a fan and wishes him all well :)
Click to expand...
Huge fan, get it right. I've actually been a fan of his way before his speeches. If I was a fighter and wanted to get noticed I'd do the same thing, just brilliant.
 
KarateYeah said:
You're a smart man.. he sometimes has to dumb it down to some dumb brazilians who think he's being too cocky talking about money all the time etc.. and he explains he's doing this to take care of his family and all.. that right now he's not lying when he talks about money and all that stuff, but that he NEEDS to speak about certain stuff to generate hype, so that when he is really really rich he can speak more about what he really wants and help those that helped him..other than his family
Click to expand...
That's great man, I watched him on Ariel's show Monday. He knows all the ins and outs of how the economy works and what to do to safeguard what he makes. I love it. So many athletes have no idea and do the exact opposite.
 
Poirierfan said:
That's great man, I watched him on Ariel's show Monday. He knows all the ins and outs of how the economy works and what to do to safeguard what he makes. I love it. So many athletes have no idea and do the exact opposite.
Click to expand...
Yeah.. we were neighbors 3 years ago, in 2021 when I was still in Boca..

he was already super smart with his money.. bought a very small condo and slowly building up.. just recently got his mustang when he had a bit more money to satisfy his car wishes (some may think it's not a big deal, but coming from Brazil these kind of cars are unthinkinable to purchase) and now he's making a lot more since..

I know he wants a bigger house for his family, so I'm really glad he's starting to make a bit more bank and winning
 
KarateYeah said:
Yeah.. we were neighbors 3 years ago, in 2021 when I was still in Boca..

he was already super smart with his money.. bought a very small condo and slowly building up.. just recently got his mustang when he had a bit more money to satisfy his car wishes (some may think it's not a big deal, but coming from Brazil these kind of cars are unthinkinable to purchase) and now he's making a lot more since..

I know he wants a bigger house for his family, so I'm really glad he's starting to make a bit more bank and winning
Click to expand...
Thats the car my parents got for graduation. My neighbor just bought one of the new Mustangs, needless to say the Mustang has come a Looong way since 1991, lol. Super sweet car imo.

Btw, his fight Saturday was one of the few fights I didn't touch betting wise. I had no idea who was gonna win. I'm glad it was him though.
 
Poirierfan said:
That the car I got for graduation. My neighbor just bought one of the new Mustangs, needless to say the Mustang has come a Looong way since 1991, lol. Super sweet car imo.

Btw, his fight Saturday was one of the few fights I didn't touch betting wise. I had no idea who was gonna win. I'm glad it was him though.
Click to expand...
Yeah, I rented mustang's for a while in the US until i had a credit score to buy my dream car.. i can def. confirm this.. it was such a lovely daily car! Camaro's are horrible, but Stangs are dope!

Nice man! I was super nervous for that fight.. Turner is a nasty fucker on the feet.. I can't tell you how much more nervous for his fights I get, more than just cheering for Brazilians lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BOTTICELLI
Who does Sherdog think will fight ?
2
Replies
24
Views
992
GrantB13
GrantB13
J
Pavlovich vs Gane for UFC 300?
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
JoeRowe
JoeRowe
psg15
Possible UFC 300 Main Event
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
Alacran
Alacran
Unheralded Truth
Rumored UFC not getting a definitive answer from DDP, Adesanya keen to headline 300 anyway!
3 4 5
Replies
95
Views
4K
ExxA
ExxA

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,684
Messages
55,434,399
Members
174,775
Latest member
kilgorevontrouty

Share this page

Back
Top