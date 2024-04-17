Flower2dPeople
Money is a natural on the mic. 16:33(Usman) was the best part. That 180 was hilarious.
He was quiet for so long too. Since he figured out the best way to gain popularity so he could make that money, there's been no shutting him up. Lol, you can tell he's a good genuine dude. I've listen to him on Ariel's podcast several times now. His post fight speeches are one of the things I look forward too now.This dude understands how to work the crowd.
Dude is a family man, deserves to be a billionaire if he can.. I can't think of a more humbe person than him. The way he loves his wife and kid and devotes all his time to them, other than MMA is incredible to seeHe was quiet for so long too. Since he figured out the best way to gain popularity so he could make that money, there's been no shutting him up. Lol, you can tell he's a good genuine dude.
Tell him Poirierfan acknowledges his greatness.He's awesome.. and I'm trying not to be bias as he's my personal friend, but I think he's one of the most intelligent fighters in the roster.. the fact that he pressured Rogan in going to his podcast EVEN if he never really does go, was an amazing play and risk/chance having the mic at ufc 300..imagine if Joe does go? Maybe not today, but maybe some day? Who knows..
I guarantee Joe is going to call him up to his podcast at least one day soon. The seed was planted!
I could tell before reading your post, I don't see how it's not obvious to everyone actually.Dude is a family man, deserves to be a billionaire if he can.. I can't think of a more humbe person than him. The way he loves his wife and kid and devotes all his time to them, other than MMA is incredible to see
I just wished him good luck since I've been MIA with him before the fights, and then congratulated him yesterday after all the hypeTell him Poirierfan acknowledges his greatness.
You're a smart man.. he sometimes has to dumb it down to some dumb brazilians who think he's being too cocky talking about money all the time etc.. and he explains he's doing this to take care of his family and all.. that right now he's not lying when he talks about money and all that stuff, but that he NEEDS to speak about certain stuff to generate hype, so that when he is really really rich he can speak more about what he really wants and help those that helped him..other than his familyI could tell before reading your post, I don't see how it's not obvious to everyone actually.
Fn awesomeDude is a family man, deserves to be a billionaire if he can.. I can't think of a more humbe person than him. The way he loves his wife and kid and devotes all his time to them, other than MMA is incredible to see
Huge fan, get it right. I've actually been a fan of his way before his speeches. If I was a fighter and wanted to get noticed I'd do the same thing, just brilliant.I just wished him good luck since I've been MIA with him before the fights, and then congratulated him yesterday after all the hype
I promise you next time I talk to him with more time, maybe play Counter-Strike or something, I'll make sure he knows about you! Going to tell him my sherbro friend Poirierfan is a fan and wishes him all well
Haha my bad brother! Stand corrected lolHuge fan, get it right. I've actually been a fan of his way before his speeches. If I was a fighter and wanted to get noticed I'd do the same thing, just brilliant.
That's great man, I watched him on Ariel's show Monday. He knows all the ins and outs of how the economy works and what to do to safeguard what he makes. I love it. So many athletes have no idea and do the exact opposite.You're a smart man.. he sometimes has to dumb it down to some dumb brazilians who think he's being too cocky talking about money all the time etc.. and he explains he's doing this to take care of his family and all.. that right now he's not lying when he talks about money and all that stuff, but that he NEEDS to speak about certain stuff to generate hype, so that when he is really really rich he can speak more about what he really wants and help those that helped him..other than his family
Yeah.. we were neighbors 3 years ago, in 2021 when I was still in Boca..That's great man, I watched him on Ariel's show Monday. He knows all the ins and outs of how the economy works and what to do to safeguard what he makes. I love it. So many athletes have no idea and do the exact opposite.
Thats the car my parents got for graduation. My neighbor just bought one of the new Mustangs, needless to say the Mustang has come a Looong way since 1991, lol. Super sweet car imo.Yeah.. we were neighbors 3 years ago, in 2021 when I was still in Boca..
he was already super smart with his money.. bought a very small condo and slowly building up.. just recently got his mustang when he had a bit more money to satisfy his car wishes (some may think it's not a big deal, but coming from Brazil these kind of cars are unthinkinable to purchase) and now he's making a lot more since..
I know he wants a bigger house for his family, so I'm really glad he's starting to make a bit more bank and winning
Yeah, I rented mustang's for a while in the US until i had a credit score to buy my dream car.. i can def. confirm this.. it was such a lovely daily car! Camaro's are horrible, but Stangs are dope!That the car I got for graduation. My neighbor just bought one of the new Mustangs, needless to say the Mustang has come a Looong way since 1991, lol. Super sweet car imo.
Btw, his fight Saturday was one of the few fights I didn't touch betting wise. I had no idea who was gonna win. I'm glad it was him though.
