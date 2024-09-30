Moicanos Shoulder

Let me introduce you to Phil Davis..I have seen elbows that are too pointy, but this might be first time I see pointy shoulder.
That's crazy, no wonder why he didn't press the action in the 2nd. He didn't even acknowledge his shoulder at all.View attachment 1064873
That looks so bad. Imagine the fight going on and it piercing his skin.
Broke my collar bone twice, there's no way I was doing anything much less fight.these guys are so tough
I can't even imagine how bad that hurt and affects every movement
Testament to his toughness. I can't imagine the discomfort of even having to move that arm, much less put massive pressure on it via punches
if he got struck on the edge of it worst case the bones pierces the skin ?
It is not a load bearing bone.
But I would rather not know this stuff given a choice.
Would probably just move but you sure can feel it.