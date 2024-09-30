Moicanos Shoulder

Testament to his toughness. I can't imagine the discomfort of even having to move that arm, much less put massive pressure on it via punches
 
shannyn-sossamon-ouch.gif
 
Goddamn... he is a tough dude. I hope it heals properly he is on a peak rn.
 
Separated AC joint. Did the same to my left shoulder in a bike crash. You can get surgery or treat it conservatively, both have similar levels of function once healed.
 
I cannot imagine competing with a separated shoulder. I couldn’t lift my arm above waist high for about a month.

Fortunately it’s an injury that rarely causes long term complications.
 
Bobby Boulders said:
Testament to his toughness. I can't imagine the discomfort of even having to move that arm, much less put massive pressure on it via punches
Click to expand...
It mostly feels weird and disconnected until after the fight when you start feeling your body protesting it being free.
It is not a load bearing bone.
But I would rather not know this stuff given a choice.
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
It mostly feels weird and disconnected until after the fight when you start feeling your body protesting it being free.
It is not a load bearing bone.
But I would rather not know this stuff given a choice.
Click to expand...
if he got struck on the edge of it worst case the bones pierces the skin ?
 
Trabaho said:
if he got struck on the edge of it worst case the bones pierces the skin ?
Click to expand...
Would probably just move but you sure can feel it.
I got mine snowboarding and rode the day out but after that pain got ugly and rehab too.
But at his level they will probably fix it quick. Would not mean much if it pierced his skin except a judge might stop it.
Nothing bleeding there. Just skin.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,486
Messages
56,264,624
Members
175,137
Latest member
dohimin

Share this page

Back
Top