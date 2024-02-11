Moicano's pick between 49ers and Chiefs for Superbowl

MrBlackheart said:
I once watched a Moicano live stream where’s he’s playing online poker. His thought process was pretty funny.
Click to expand...
Really? why? lol

I ask because I don't really know how to play poker.. I learned poker with him same day, same guy taught us but I had no idea how to play so couldn't even judge him if i wanted
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rhood
Elections Vivek Ramaswamy believes there's a Chiefspiracy involving Taylor Swift, Joe Biden, & the NFL
8 9 10
Replies
180
Views
5K
Kingz
Kingz

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,089
Messages
55,055,542
Members
174,576
Latest member
_cyberfrost95

Share this page

Back
Top