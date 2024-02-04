Moicano Rant (relive the moment)

Flower2dPeople
For those who missed it, enjoy.
Moicano "I luh you motherfucka. My fater is 62 and just had a baby. I'm gonna go home and do more fucking. I fucking love America. I wanna be on a SWAT team and fucking get the criminals. Subscribe to my fucking youtube channel. MMA Guru you suck motherfucker. Go to church motherfuckers."
actually said wants to kill them, crazier lol
With Nina or without?Renato and Sean Strickland should do a podcast together. Shit would be epic.
Did he actually say he was gonna go home and do more fucking?
He did, something about his dad inspiring him to go home and knock his own wife up again.
2:10 mark
"No fucking way he fucking called me a fat pig."
Moicano gonna drop the fat pig if he doesn't stay in his lane.Name dropped the MMA GURU hahahaha
Bruce Buffer going into apoplectic shock from his filthy language tho, lol
MMA gurugoo on life support