Moicano Rant (relive the moment)

@PurpleStorm eloquently summing up Moicano's rant:

Moicano "I luh you motherfucka. My fater is 62 and just had a baby. I'm gonna go home and do more fucking. I fucking love America. I wanna be on a SWAT team and fucking get the criminals. Subscribe to my fucking youtube channel. MMA Guru you suck motherfucker. Go to church motherfuckers."
Click to expand...
 


2:10 mark

"No fucking way he fucking called me a fat pig."


he-aintlyin-preach.gif


vince-staples-fax.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

jjoaogbs
The Rising Star: Renato Moicano 2024's glory path
Replies
6
Views
591
jk7707
jk7707

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,697
Messages
55,021,098
Members
174,554
Latest member
miketheavenger75

Share this page

Back
Top