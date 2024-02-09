PaddyO'malley
YouTuber Money Moicano interviews top notch MMA journalist MMA Guru:
They talk about
-Their beef, str8 hashin it out like men
-If Guru trains UFC and when he plans to lay dem handz on Jake Paul and secure the
-How to not be affected by haters (hint: don't tell nobody NOTHIN fam )
-How long it took Guru to get dat
-Advice on growing MMA channels
-How Ariel is a mark and Moicano finna crash the show and shout out MMA Guru so the H8rs can nize it
Overall great video. Definitely check it out
