Media Moicano Interviews MMA Guru: Big man said he'll scrap for 100 bandz

PaddyO'malley

PaddyO'malley

Canadan Correspondent for PowerSlap
@Brown
Joined
Mar 30, 2022
Messages
3,598
Reaction score
6,749
YouTuber Money Moicano interviews top notch MMA journalist MMA Guru:



They talk about
-Their beef, str8 hashin it out like men
-If Guru trains UFC and when he plans to lay dem handz on Jake Paul and secure the 💰
-How to not be affected by haters (hint: don't tell nobody NOTHIN fam 🚫🙊)
-How long it took Guru to get dat 🤑 💰
-Advice on growing MMA channels
-How Ariel is a mark and Moicano finna crash the show and shout out MMA Guru so the H8rs can nize it


Overall great video. Definitely check it out 💯
 
PaddyO'malley said:
YouTuber Money Moicano interviews top notch MMA journalist MMA Guru:



They talk about
-Their beef, str8 hashin it out like men
-If Guru trains UFC and when he plans to lay dem handz on Jake Paul and secure the 💰
-How to not be affected by haters (hint: don't tell nobody NOTHIN fam 🚫🙊)
-How long it took Guru to get dat 🤑 💰
-Advice on growing MMA channels
-How Ariel is a mark and Moicano finna crash the show and shout out MMA Guru so the H8rs can nize it


Overall great video. Definitely check it out 💯
Click to expand...


Kudos on the cliffs!

<RomeroSalute>

I want to listen, but the english accent grates on my ears. Will listen later when cooking lol
 
PaddyO'malley said:
YouTuber Money Moicano interviews top notch MMA journalist MMA Guru:



They talk about
-Their beef, str8 hashin it out like men
-If Guru trains UFC and when he plans to lay dem handz on Jake Paul and secure the 💰
-How to not be affected by haters (hint: don't tell nobody NOTHIN fam 🚫🙊)
-How long it took Guru to get dat 🤑 💰
-Advice on growing MMA channels
-How Ariel is a mark and Moicano finna crash the show and shout out MMA Guru so the H8rs can nize it


Overall great video. Definitely check it out 💯
Click to expand...


Jesus, arguably the two most unlikable personalities together on one video.

Cannot watch.
 
The craziest reveal in 2023 MMA news was that MmaGuru is a tall chad with a great head of hair and not a fat neckbeard hiding baldness behind that beanie. How Sherdog can even live with itself is still a mystery to me. The GOATuru. Be mad.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,037
Messages
55,049,543
Members
174,574
Latest member
ChessJitsu

Share this page

Back
Top