Moicano didn't take the money even after Hunter Campbell told him to

When Brendan Schaub of all the people tells you that you fucked up and he is right, I think it's time to do a deep self reflection and look at yourself in the mirror and also asks yourself what went wrong.
I actually can't fault the guy, only he knows his own financial situation and his personal beliefs. I'm financially comfortable and would turn down "free" money if I felt I didn't deserve it. It actually bugs the fuck out of me when people take undeserved money - like when someone collects unemployment but arranges to work for cash or bartenders/waitresses making $1,000 in a night on tips and claiming they made $100.
Besides, I bet he got taken care of well for stepping in against Islam and a quick look at his wiki page shows they were probably at least middle class growing up in Brazil.
As if the UFC would hesitate to fuck him over because of that. He gifted them 200K, and they owe him absolutely jack shit in return.
And as a 36yo middle of the pack contender , who is not really a star, in a shark tank division...passing on 200K is plain stupid.