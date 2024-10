I would say since Arman/Islam should happen in January followed by Ramadan. The winner of Oliveira/Chandler should fight Hooker for the next title shot after Arman/Islam. I don't want Gaethje back yet after such a bad KO so I would say don't do Moicano/Pimblett yet. It's time for Fiziev and Dariush to stop rank squatting and fight Moicano and Pimblett.