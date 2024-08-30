Mohawk Bandidto should do Danas job and Dana should be his driver

Can Dana tell the difference Richard Ramirez and The Tooth Fairy?
I mean they both appear at night


<lmao> <lmao> <lmao> <lmao>
 
Th3 Gr38 1 said:
Dana really sucks at his job and should stop postponing the Conor Chandler fight.
I got a lot of nominations and love pushing me to the finals of 2023's poster of the year, and the silly silly thread title of this thread is one of the most honored I've felt on this site.

Gimme a sec, I gotta call my mom and tell her i made it into a sherdog forum thread title.

TerrorTimmy said:
Agreed, he should personally put a gun to Conor's head and force him to the fight. Because that's the only way it's going to happen.
Who should? Dana, or me?

TerrorTimmy said:
I do feel bad for Chandler here but he made his choice
Yeah, I was just thinking that too, seeing the "is anyone still excited.." thread. Sure, Conor getting to fight a pretty relevant guy isn't great, but if the guy wants to make his own relevance go through the natural decay of not fighting, then whatever man, hopefully it wasn't all for nothing in the end
 
another mexican doing jobs americans won’t do
 
