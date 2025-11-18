Rumored Modestas Bukauskas vs. Nikita Krylov planned for UFC event in January

"Light heavyweights Modestas Bukauskas and Nikita Krylov are expected to clash in a fight booked at a UFC event planned for Jan. 24, which takes place as part of the promotion’s new deal with Paramount starting in 2026.
Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday with bout agreements issued for the fight. As of now there’s no location set for the event."

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Nikita Krylov planned for UFC event in January

The UFC is kicking off its new broadcast deal with Paramount starting in January
Bukauskas is on a 4-fight win streak and 6-1 in his last 7 on his 2nd run with the UFC.

Krylov, also on his 2nd stint with the UFC, has dropped his last two and is 5-6 on this current UFC run.

Good fight to make. Bakauskas needs the step up, and krylov needs a step back to figure stuff out against non ranked competition.
 
They both suck and never were any good and will never be champs and even if they do get there it's a fluke and they always sucked and it's a fact and everyone knows it and they beat up nobody's and wiener smiths.
 
Krylov vs Palelei is one of the sloppiest fights in UFC history.

Can't believe Krylov became a serious contender (and almost beat Teixeira.)
 
Huh. I swear Krylov got cut in the summer. I guess I'm on crack.
 
EndlessCritic said:
Krylov vs Palelei is one of the sloppiest fights in UFC history.

Can't believe Krylov became a serious contender (and almost beat Teixeira.)
why bring up a fight from over a decade ago? Islam getting ktfo is more recent than Krylov vs Palelei
 
Krylov is a very very good gatekeeper and I really see him as the favorite here!
 
I'll never forget people arguing that krylov should get a title shot before Rountree LOL
 
