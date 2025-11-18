jeskola
"Light heavyweights Modestas Bukauskas and Nikita Krylov are expected to clash in a fight booked at a UFC event planned for Jan. 24, which takes place as part of the promotion’s new deal with Paramount starting in 2026.
Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday with bout agreements issued for the fight. As of now there’s no location set for the event."
Bukauskas is on a 4-fight win streak and 6-1 in his last 7 on his 2nd run with the UFC.
Krylov, also on his 2nd stint with the UFC, has dropped his last two and is 5-6 on this current UFC run.
