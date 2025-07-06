Modern MMA fighters that will get the most CTE

Who do you think will get the most CTE out of the modern MMA fighters?
Outsiders like Nam Phan aside, I feel like fighters are doing pretty good, some 40 years old like Emmett, MVP, Stephens are still fighting and do not show signs of significant degradation.
Bryce Mitchell probably already got some brain damage from all the punishment he took.
 
Many fighters and camps now do what they can to limit head trauma. It isn't 2000's Chute Box Academy training regiment.
 
Emmett, Gaethje, Bryce, Strickland, DDP, Max, Dustin, JDM, Hill, Khalil, every HW
 
Gaethje is a good pick indeed. Holloway too even though I feel like him and JDM manage to be evasive enough to reduce damage. Hill is definitely getting himself some good CTE.
 
You never know who will or won't it seems, who would think that Nam Pham would have it so much worse than Wanderlei, Overeem, Leben (who also was a heavy drinker and drug user) etc.
 
LHW seems more dangerous than HW of late...Jiri, Hill and Rountree are all candidates with their styles
 
CTE is kinda rarer in MMA because they take way less damage to the head than boxers. I know people want to point to Tony Ferguson and Diego Sanchez, but they were crazy mfs before and their change can be just attributed to aging.
 
CTE is kinda rarer in MMA because they take way less damage to the head than boxers. I know people want to point to Tony Ferguson and Diego Sanchez, but they were crazy mfs before and their change can be just attributed to aging.
Agreed but you can't deny that many fighters significantly change not even after but even during their careers. You could notice a bit of a slurred speech even on fighters not considered CTE affected.
I wonder if fighters in Thailand have CTE when many of them have around a 100 muay thai fights.
 
Agreed but you can't deny that many fighters significantly change not even after but even during their careers. You could notice a bit of a slurred speech even on fighters not considered CTE affected.
I wonder if fighters in Thailand have CTE when many of them have around a 100 muay thai fights.
That can be from overfocusing and there a lot of things that can affect speech and mind like confidence and plainly mood but they all get bundled up to CTE because it's a fighting sport. It's a real shame there isn't a method yet to tell how much damage is being done because just the idea of having CTE is powerful enough to psychologically affect fighters(tons of nocebo effects in medicine).
 
CTE is kinda rarer in MMA because they take way less damage to the head than boxers. I know people want to point to Tony Ferguson and Diego Sanchez, but they were crazy mfs before and their change can be just attributed to aging.
Give it a few years to catch up.

Most of the pioneers are still relatively young.
 
Another way of putting it could be who has taken the most brain damage, or who has taken the most serious strikes to the head in MMA. You have to think that suffering a catastrophic knockout from Francis Ngannou is not going to do you any favours long term, but maybe taking like 500 or 1000 stiff jabs can have a similar effect.
 
