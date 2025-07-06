Modern MMA fighters that will get the most CTE

Brather
Who do you think will get the most CTE out of the modern MMA fighters?
Outsiders like Nam Phan aside, I feel like fighters are doing pretty good, some 40 years old like Emmett, MVP, Stephens are still fighting and do not show signs of significant degradation.
Bryce Mitchell probably already got some brain damage from all the punishment he took.
Outsiders like Nam Phan aside, I feel like fighters are doing pretty good, some 40 years old like Emmett, MVP, Stephens are still fighting and do not show signs of significant degradation.
