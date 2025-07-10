Modern country

AngryWeasel
I know The Devil Makes Three, wich I fuckin love ; their red & black album is a masterpiece.
All Them Witches too, that I like.
Native Howl ; not sure that's really country but like these guys a lot too.
Do Sherdoggers have other ones that they like and wanna share ?
