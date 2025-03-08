  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Modern comedy

Wrath of Foamy

Jan 25, 2007
9,638
7,254
Good afternoon Sherdoggers,

I was going through my regular browse, putting my plan to collect 2025s Saddest Poster Award into action, when someone said, in some random reply, that America is the funniest place on Earth.

As an Englishman, I automatically thought that it was bullshit. To me, English comedy from the 80s to the early 00s ruled supreme. Bottom, Young Ones, Absolutely Fabulous, Little Britain, Peep Show, Harry Enfield and Chums, Garth Morenghis Darkplace, Gimme Gimme Gimme, Monkey Dust, Inbetweeners, Tarrant on TV, Red Dwarf, Blackadder, Mr Bean etc, just could not be topped. Then there were the live shows, Bottom, Lee Evans, Ricky Gervais, Al Murray, Dara O Brien, Night at the Apollo, whole host of panel shows where comedians applied their craft, list goes on and on...

Then I was reminded of something. I had no idea what shows were part of any cultural phenomenon since 2010. I cannot for the life of me, name any comedy show that is even semi modern.

So, on that ground, maybe this bloke had a point? Based on the fact that their older shows are still running, and I'm drawing a complete blank on any new British comedies.

So, this thread will probably drop dead in the water, along with the rest of the stones that are my threads, that I've tried to skim along the irradiated swamp that is the Mayberry Lounge, but regardless, I ask...

What is funny in the mainstream nowadays, that doesn't have roots in the early 00s or prior?
Also, who and what is funny in your country?

For culture.
 
Well, I'm sad to report that fascist liberals have banned comedy here in the US as well. It is so bad here the famous Hollywood comedy clubs, Improv, Comedy Store, Laugh Factory they have to lock up your phone in a bag while you are in the showroom to prevent people's lives from being destroyed for telling a joke.
 
Cartiac said:
Well, I'm sad to report that fascist liberals have banned comedy here in the US as well. It is so bad here the famous Hollywood comedy clubs, Improv, Comedy Store, Laugh Factory they have to lock up your phone in a bag while you are in the showroom to prevent people's lives from being destroyed for telling a joke.
:(
 
I've found our news press to be a never ending source of amusement.
 
