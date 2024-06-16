  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Mobile iOS unusable

I open up this forum on iOS, and literally the entire bottom half of the browser is ads.

Okay, fine, I’ll scroll around them.

Then I decide to comment on a post.. halfway through my comment, a pop up ad will open a new page, and when I press back, what I had typed has disappeared.

Or the page just resets itself on its own after a few seconds..

I’m about at the point where I’m just going to delete my account and stop using this forum.

Is there a process that I need to carry out to delete an account when I finally decide to do so?
 
Sorry to hear about your experience on the board.

If there’s a specific ad or ad group reducing page visibility and/or performance (including posting), take a screengrab and share it with me here; we’ll see what we can do.

If you decide to have your account deleted, start a conversation (PM) with any Admin to initialise the process.

Again, sorry to hear about the negative browsing and posting experience.
 
