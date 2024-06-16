Mobile iOS unusable

I open up this forum on iOS, and literally the entire bottom half of the browser is ads.
Okay, fine, I’ll scroll around them.
Then I decide to comment on a post.. halfway through my comment, a pop up ad will open a new page, and when I press back, what I had typed has disappeared.
Or the page just resets itself on its own after a few seconds..
I’m about at the point where I’m just going to delete my account and stop using this forum.
Is there a process that I need to carry out to delete an account when I finally decide to do so?
Okay, fine, I’ll scroll around them.
Then I decide to comment on a post.. halfway through my comment, a pop up ad will open a new page, and when I press back, what I had typed has disappeared.
Or the page just resets itself on its own after a few seconds..
I’m about at the point where I’m just going to delete my account and stop using this forum.
Is there a process that I need to carry out to delete an account when I finally decide to do so?