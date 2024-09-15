mobile games worth putting time into?

PBAC
Brown Belt
so what is out there that is really worth the effort? I haven't bothered with anything other than Chess and Ruzzle. Is there anything like an actual game really worth getting into?
The Honkai games I guess but they have become very cut and paste. I'm looking at some tactics games like Grimguard but feel like I'd spend more time installing them than playin them?
