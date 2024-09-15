mobile games worth putting time into?

so what is out there that is really worth the effort? I haven't bothered with anything other than Chess and Ruzzle. Is there anything like an actual game really worth getting into?

The Honkai games I guess but they have become very cut and paste. I'm looking at some tactics games like Grimguard but feel like I'd spend more time installing them than playin them?
 
Warhammer 40K Tacticus
Marvel Strikeforce

Both freemium games with in app purchases .
 
Not sure what you're into, but Marvel Snap has loads of content and you can play pretty much all of it for free, sans whatever cards you dont have. But they even give you a steady output of cards, too
 
