Movies Moana 2 is set to be released on Wednesday 27/11/24

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
6,277
Reaction score
13,849
news.sky.com

Moana 2: Disney hit gets a surprise sequel - with a sooner than expected release date

Disney boss Bob Iger said "we can't wait to give you more of Moana and Maui," as he announced the surprise sequel - with a live-action remake starring Dwayne Johnson already in the making.
news.sky.com news.sky.com



Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical 'Moana 2' takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Directed by Dave Derrick Jr. with music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina, 'Moana 2' opens in cinemas on the 27th of November 2024.

skynews-moana-2-disney_6448259.jpg
 
I haven't seen the first one yet, is it worth a watch?
 
2 second trailer? that's kind of lame
 
MLarson said:
I haven't seen the first one yet, is it worth a watch?
Click to expand...
It's 96 - 89 on RT, it's considered a very good film in its genre. I recommend it if you enjoy fun Disney princess adventure fairy tale type films. Although there seems to be debate about whether Moana is technically a princess or not.
 
MLarson said:
I haven't seen the first one yet, is it worth a watch?
Click to expand...

I find it close to unwatchable because the songs suck ass but the vast majority of people like the movie and the music.
 
I thought they were doing a live action one, this is a much better idea. The 1st one was really good.
 
I assume this is a PSA to inform the parents of sherdog that there's a new movie they will be forced to watch against their will
 
My kids loved Moana especially my oldest. For the longest of time he would wear his Maui outfit as his pajamas until he out grew them and now my 5 year old wears it. We got the light up fish hook too. Definitely taking the whole fam to watch this in theatres.
 
650lb Sumo said:
It's 96 - 89 on RT, it's considered a very good film in its genre. I recommend it if you enjoy fun Disney princess adventure fairy tale type films. Although there seems to be debate about whether Moana is technically a princess or not.
Click to expand...
I thought she was a sailor
 
The first 30-40 minutes of Moana is epic. After that it's trash.

You're Welcome is simply brilliant:

 
Morning Star said:
I thought they were doing a live action one, this is a much better idea. The 1st one was really good.
Click to expand...
There's also a live action one due to come out on Friday the 27th of June 2025, with the Rock. If you like that kind of thing they are also supposed to be working on live action Tangled and Frozen.
 
650lb Sumo said:
There's also a live action one due to come out on Friday the 27th of June 2025, with the Rock. If you like that kind of thing they are also supposed to be working on live action Tangled and Frozen.
Click to expand...
I hate live action, I think just making a sequel like this is a better idea.
 
BisexualMMA said:
I find it close to unwatchable because the songs suck ass but the vast majority of people like the movie and the music.
Click to expand...

With all due respect.

Bitch I will Shiny your ass for disrespecting an obvious Bowie tribute.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,014
Messages
55,042,838
Members
174,569
Latest member
Pennyovert

Share this page

Back
Top