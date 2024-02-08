650lb Sumo
Moana 2: Disney hit gets a surprise sequel - with a sooner than expected release date
Disney boss Bob Iger said "we can't wait to give you more of Moana and Maui," as he announced the surprise sequel - with a live-action remake starring Dwayne Johnson already in the making.
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical 'Moana 2' takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Directed by Dave Derrick Jr. with music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina, 'Moana 2' opens in cinemas on the 27th of November 2024.