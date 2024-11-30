Ser das Trevas
I get a kick out of all the whinging about Ali lol. It hasn't changed anything in the 10 yrs he's been in the public eye, the dude is far and away the most successful manager in the history of mma. Crank out Youtube videos and call him a terrorist all you want, he's a multi-millionaire living a life of luxury in Vegas and one of the most influential people in mma.
Not sticking up for him, i have no doubt he's an unethical guy....but i just know why there's so much bitching and moaning about him lol.Neckbeards sticking up for Ali, nothing to see here.