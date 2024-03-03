MMA vs Boxing weight division names

In boxing and MMA, when the weight divisions have the same name, it seems like in boxing they are much lighter than in MMA or in UFC.



In boxing light weight is 135 pounds max but in UFC light weight is 155 pounds

In boxing Middleweight is 160 pounds max but in UFC Middleweight is 185 pounds

In boxing Light heavyweight is 175 pounds max but in UFC light heavyweight is 205 pounds

In boxing cruiserweight is 200 pounds max, which does not exist in mma



Boxing's lightweight division is 20 pounds lighter, middleweight is 25 pounds lighter, LHW is 30 pounds lighter. I know there are more divisions in boxing, but why do the same names describe such different weight limits?



Does anybody know why that is?