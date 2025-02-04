Kowboy On Sherdog
PHILIP KELLER, who shot and killed popular Merritt Island piercing artist Alicia “Red” Campitelli, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison. KELLER pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in agreement secured by ASAs Jason Andersen and Nader Hatoum. https://t.co/XzmVTURdLr pic.twitter.com/foGqSfGEaR
— State Attorney 18th Circuit FL (@SA18PIO) February 3, 2025
MMA Veteran Philip Keller Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison for Murder of Fiancee
Eight-time MMA veteran Philip Keller was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Monday for murdering his fiancee, according to a release from the Florida Office of the State Attorney.
Keller pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, grand theft, fradulent use of a credit card and tampering with evidence. Keller shot and killed Alicia Campitelli, who worked as a piercing artist in Merrit Island, Florida, in 2021 during an argument over his drug use.
According to the release, Keller took the victim’s car and used her debit card to withdraw more than $1,400 to buy drugs. He later disposed of the weapon by throwing it into a canal off the Beachline Expressway on Merrit Island. Keller called 911 the next day and claimed that his home had been robbed and his fiancee had been shot and killed, per clickorlando.com.
As part of the the plea agreement, Keller must serve 25 years before he is eligible for parole. The 43-year-old Palm Bay, Florida, native went 2-6 during a professional MMA tenure that began in 2014. He competed three times for Titan FC, including his last fight in September 2020.
