USA!USA!
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
Sep 9, 2007
- Messages
- 13,520
- Reaction score
- 16,594
Just came across this randomly.. the old MMA referee Troy Waugh has passed away recently in August 2024. Searched and didn't see a thread so not sure if it was being shared on here yet.
From his obit:
Troy was a respected figure in the professional mixed martial arts community, excelling as both a fighter and a UFC referee. He held a black belt and was skilled in various martial arts, including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, in which he trained under the renowned Gracie family. He was also a member of the Florida Boxing Commission. Troy fought in many MMA events worldwide, which included a notable world championship fight in Abu Dhabi, UAE. He also refereed many prominent UFC fights, including those featuring Jon “Bones” Jones and Kimbo Slice. In Moscow, Russia, he refereed a high-profile match attended by President Vladimir Putin, Italian President Ciampi, and actor Jean-Claude Van Damme at ringside.
https://www.millermortuary.net/obituaries/troy-waugh
