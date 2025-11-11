MMA Superstars of the past

ShoHendoCop
When I look at my YouTube video algorithm I notice something and maybe its just my own bias. All the highlight videos I see are Fedor, Shogun, Hendo, Crocop, Big Nog, Hunt, Overeem, Gomi, Rampage, Wanderlei, Akiyama, Misaki, Werdum, Anderson, the list goes on. The former PRIDE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS have produced more MMA heroes/legends/superstars the numbers are just crazy. Everyone who fought in PRIDE seemed to have a story and it was glorious and awesome. Something that can't be replicated today and that is a tragedy. I miss the old days and wish we can go back to that man.... PRIDE NEVER DIE!