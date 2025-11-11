MMA Superstars of the past

When I look at my YouTube video algorithm I notice something and maybe its just my own bias. All the highlight videos I see are Fedor, Shogun, Hendo, Crocop, Big Nog, Hunt, Overeem, Gomi, Rampage, Wanderlei, Akiyama, Misaki, Werdum, Anderson, the list goes on. The former PRIDE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS have produced more MMA heroes/legends/superstars the numbers are just crazy. Everyone who fought in PRIDE seemed to have a story and it was glorious and awesome. Something that can't be replicated today and that is a tragedy. I miss the old days and wish we can go back to that man.... PRIDE NEVER DIE!
 
I still feel like the old school ufc fighters were better athletes. The money was better . Same pay with less inflation.

Most of them would get worked by today’s ufc fighters but that’s because the sport has evolved.. not the fighters themselves
 
They fought more often. It’s just that, you don’t have to have competitive fights all the time, but at least 3 per year should + 2-3 showcase fights for highlight reel purposes. The Japanese knew that, and they built stars. The UFC built the brand with champions fighting 1-2 times per year and people complain, but the UFC model works, for better or for worse.
Also, using steroids in Pride helped with recovery and aggression.
 
Royce
Tank (most ppl dont realise how culturally significant tank was, talk shows/appeared in friends, crowd chanting we want tank whilst oleg fought ken at ufc 7)
Ken
wand
saku
cro cop
fedor
rampage
nick (really bothers me he hasnt made the money nate has)
gomi

mma was utterly brilliant till about 2017
 
All those guys besides Fedor and Misaki fought in the UFC as well.

Hard to even call some of them like Anderson or Overreem Pride fighters instead of UFC fighters. Yes they fought in Pride first but they fought more in the UFC.

The UFC big names had stories and rivalries too. Tito and Chuck was a great rivalry. Tito and Ken as well. Chuck and Randy also even if it didn't have the shit talking.

Of course the UFC tried spectacle fights as well with Brock and also Hughes vs Royce and Renzo. They also brought in CM Punk and James Toney.

I'll agree that Pride was more of a spectacle. I wish the UFC did ramp walkouts for a longer time but I guess that takes away seating.
 
UWPguy said:
I'll agree that Pride was more of a spectacle. I wish the UFC did ramp walkouts for a longer time but I guess that takes away seating.
Click to expand...
It isnt just how it looked. The crowd didnt act like they were smarter than the fighters. They respected everyone who came out there to put it on the line.

Ken Shamrock said the reverence for the fighters, like when they came out on that stage before the fights started, it made you feel like all the hard work you put in was justified when you stood up there, and the crowd cheered you.

The only time they booed was when someone broke the rules.
 
