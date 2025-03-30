MMA stats when betting

Hi folks. I'm looking to start a spreadsheet on fighting stats to analyze fighters. The problem is I'm terrible with excel but I have read fightnomics and I can appreciate what a powerful benefit it is to get the stats on paper. Does anyone else analyze fighters in this way and have any tips for pulling stats and what to look for? (obviously I the basic stats are covered in fightnomics but drilling down further the stats would be so much more useful).

Thanks in advance.
 
