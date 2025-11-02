MMA on Point documentary on the OG BMF - Igor Vovchanchyn

jeff7b9

jeff7b9

117 wins between MMA.and kickboxing
89 knockouts
40 fight unbeaten streak between 1996-2000
(so yes he was averaging 10 fights/year, actually 20+ including kickboxing!!)

5 foot 8 heavyweight/openweight (and later LHW)

A proper bad motherfucker

Igor Vovchanchyn
 
He was an awesome fighter. Fighting before the weight cutting affected performance. 10 fights per year (on average) is unheard of, even if the sport was in its infancy. Doesn’t matter, you have to go in there and fight sometimes three opponents in a single night. Like Koro above me mentioned, once the next grneration of mma fighters entered the scene guys below 6 feet couldn’t cut it at HW. Beast!
 
Yup Don Frye gets a ton of respect for being a badass, but Igor was light years beyond Don in terms of badassery.

I'm happy to see anyone giving attention to his career.

The UFC should rename the BMF title after him.

The Igor Vovchanchyn BMF title.
 
World eater said:
He was an awesome fighter. Fighting before the weight cutting affected performance. 10 fights per year (on average) is unheard of, even if the sport was in its infancy. Doesn’t matter, you have to go in there and fight sometimes three opponents in a single night. Like Koro above me mentioned, once the next grneration of mma fighters entered the scene guys below 6 feet couldn’t cut it at HW. Beast!
The 90s mma was wild.

Randleman (also 5'8) explained it well that for him he was better off juicing to the moon to fight at heavyweight because that was the only places there was any money.



And if you go back, many orgs didn't really have weight classes then.

Pride didn't introduce "MW" until 2000 and "WW" in 2004


Even UFC when they first introduced weight classes it was 200+ and "lightweight" was anything under 200.

I had a VHS tape and I think Jerry Bolander won the under 200 tournament... (could be wrong on that) ufc 12ish

Then the weights kept changing and switching names.

Jens Pulver had "bantamweight tile fights" at 155

Middleweight was 185 in UFC but 205 UFC

Welterweight UFC 170 pride 183



Guys like Igor, Bas, Shamrock Brothers, Don Frye, Tank, Kerr, Oleg Taktarov... really paved the way the way the sport to figure out what it was going to be and these maniacs were out there like crash test dummies exploring uncharted territories. That's why I will always respect the OGs.

Igor was all about the size of the fight in the dog.
And that dog had a hell of a lot of fight in him.
 
one of the best posts this month enough with Conor, Jones or pokes now
 
Love a good Igor beatdown.

mzBOWNA.gif
 
