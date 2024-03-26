It seems like the OG's are slowly fading, wonder who they'll hire for him?
A huge downgrade in terms of what? Money? Prestige? I'm not sure either is the case. The NFL is a much bigger business than the UFC.Covering only one team compared to an entire sport is a huge downgrade
Dana White has beaten the MMA press into submission. I believe he used Ariel Helwani as an example.
Now the press is there to just kiss danas ass. Feels super similar to the press during the trump white house. Ive never enjoyed a post fight conference because the questions are always so boring and when they are interesting like whos gonna fight who dana has no answer and moves on. Its like give us hints or something or make it interesting.
