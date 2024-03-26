News MMA Journalism Dying? - Longtime MMA Journalist Marc Raimondi Leaving MMA for NFL

It seems like the OG's are slowly fading, wonder who they'll hire for him?

 


Dana White has beaten the MMA press into submission. I believe he used Ariel Helwani as an example.
Now the press is there to just kiss danas ass. Feels super similar to the press during the trump white house. Ive never enjoyed a post fight conference because the questions are always so boring and when they are interesting like whos gonna fight who dana has no answer and moves on. Its like give us hints or something or make it interesting.
 
Yeah it's quite obviously dying, with all the fighters, coaches, and influencers having their own form of "media" that is 99% fluff work for the UFC vs journalism, which is actually covering the positive AND negative events around and inside the sport.
MMA media is thriving, MMA journalism is what's dying.
 
Marc Raimondi always sucked to be honest and a lot of journalists in MMA do. To be frank, most MMA journalists were just guys who couldn't make it in sports journalism and found an open niche in MMA, they weren't actually passionate and knowledgeable about the sport.

This new age of MMA journalism is in podcasting and social media. A lot of it is done by coaches and current/former fighters. There's some guys breaking through who weren't fighters, whether you like them or not it doesn't really matter. The Weasel and MMA Guru are some huge ones. I mainly listen to Jack Slack and some Submission Radio and Luke Thomas. I don't really consume much MMA media, most of its really cookie cutter redundant shit and has been for 2 decades. It's just changing, MMA journalism, it's not dying. The sports quite obviously growing.
 
Does Raimondi qualify as a tall little person or a tiny regular person?

Perhaps they need to create a height division just for him.
 
A huge downgrade in terms of what? Money? Prestige? I'm not sure either is the case. The NFL is a much bigger business than the UFC.
 
I’ve never listened to a single interview or read a single piece of his.
 
Look on the bright side, we still have Nina Drama. I’m looking forward to her interview with Conor McGregor. She’ll probably come dressed as a leprechaun with some lucky charms and pint of green beer. She definitely knows what the fans want.
 
Ariel did deserve it though. If it was my business, I would have done the same thing after the lesnar reveal.

Sad part is, all Ariel had to do was hit Dana up and ask if true, and Dana would have given him the green light at the right time to release, but he went into business for himself and fucked up what could have been a badass reveal from a production standpoint.
 
It's a downgrade as he was the premier reporter for ESPN MMA along with Brett Okamoto, now he's going to a singular team in NFL who isnt even good.
 
