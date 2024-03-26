Black9 said: It seems like the OG's are slowly fading, wonder who they'll hire for him?



Marc Raimondi always sucked to be honest and a lot of journalists in MMA do. To be frank, most MMA journalists were just guys who couldn't make it in sports journalism and found an open niche in MMA, they weren't actually passionate and knowledgeable about the sport.This new age of MMA journalism is in podcasting and social media. A lot of it is done by coaches and current/former fighters. There's some guys breaking through who weren't fighters, whether you like them or not it doesn't really matter. The Weasel and MMA Guru are some huge ones. I mainly listen to Jack Slack and some Submission Radio and Luke Thomas. I don't really consume much MMA media, most of its really cookie cutter redundant shit and has been for 2 decades. It's just changing, MMA journalism, it's not dying. The sports quite obviously growing.